Wildcats march past Mustangs on diamond

“Getting three runs right away was huge for us,” Stieren said. “It put everyone in a good mood and it showed that we could score runs against them. We were hoping to see our offense put up good numbers tonight and that was a great way to start off.”

The Wildcats went ahead 11-0 in the second inning. The team sent 13 batters to the plate and had eight hits during the frame. Erin Stohlmann cleared the bases with a three-run triple and Morgan McAndrew blasted a two-run double. Katie Hillabrand and Katz each added RBI hits for the squad.

Raymond Central tried to rally after Potter’s solo home run in the third inning. The Mustangs tacked on three more runs to close the gap to 11-4, but Cass responded to the threat in the next two frames.

Votta scored in the third inning when she drew a leadoff walk and came home on Stohlmann’s RBI single. McAndrew drilled a triple to deep left field in the fourth inning and scored on Katz’s double to left. Votta then launched a game-ending double to left field.

McAndrew and Votta each reached base four times for the Wildcats. McAndrew generated two singles, one double and one triple and had two RBI and one run. Votta reached on one double, one single, one walk and one error. She scored three times and drove in one run.