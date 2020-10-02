Wildcats march past Mustangs on diamond

LOUISVILLE – Cass athletes celebrated their final home game of 2020 with plenty of scoring parties at the plate Thursday night.
The Wildcats dominated Raymond Central 14-4 in four innings. Cass plated three runs in the first inning and scored eight times in a festive second frame. The team added three runs in the next two innings to end the game via mercy rule.
Cass co-head coach Molly Stieren said she and fellow co-head coach Sarah DeWispelare were pleased with the outcome. The Wildcats generated a season-best run total and blasted 14 hits during the evening. The team’s defense also limited Raymond Central’s potent offense to four runs and seven hits. RCHS (12-17) had reached double digits in seven previous games.
“We played really well tonight,” Stieren said. “I’m really happy with what the girls did. Our bats were on fire, our pitching was good and we made a lot of nice plays in the field. It was a total team effort tonight.”
The Wildcats set the tone for the game in the first inning. Raymond Central leadoff hitter Rachel Potter registered a leadoff double, but the Cass defense kept her stranded on the basepaths. Jennifer Katz saved a run with a sprinting catch in center field, and shortstop Lauren Votta and pitcher Emma Heinold followed her with defensive plays.
Cass (7-15) continued that momentum in the bottom of the inning. Avery Heilig was struck by a pitch, Katz reached on a fielder’s choice and Votta loaded the bases on an error. Megan Gissler brought all three teammates home with a double to center.
“Getting three runs right away was huge for us,” Stieren said. “It put everyone in a good mood and it showed that we could score runs against them. We were hoping to see our offense put up good numbers tonight and that was a great way to start off.”
The Wildcats went ahead 11-0 in the second inning. The team sent 13 batters to the plate and had eight hits during the frame. Erin Stohlmann cleared the bases with a three-run triple and Morgan McAndrew blasted a two-run double. Katie Hillabrand and Katz each added RBI hits for the squad.
Raymond Central tried to rally after Potter’s solo home run in the third inning. The Mustangs tacked on three more runs to close the gap to 11-4, but Cass responded to the threat in the next two frames.
Votta scored in the third inning when she drew a leadoff walk and came home on Stohlmann’s RBI single. McAndrew drilled a triple to deep left field in the fourth inning and scored on Katz’s double to left. Votta then launched a game-ending double to left field.
McAndrew and Votta each reached base four times for the Wildcats. McAndrew generated two singles, one double and one triple and had two RBI and one run. Votta reached on one double, one single, one walk and one error. She scored three times and drove in one run.
Stohlmann drove in four runs on one triple, one single and one walk. Heilig was struck twice by pitches, posted one single and scored twice, and Katz delivered one double, one single and one fielder’s choice. She came home three times and had one RBI.
Gissler reached base on a triple and error, drove in three runs and scored once. Hillabrand scored once and had one RBI double, MacKaylee Madsen had one single and one run and Ali Gansemer walked and scored once.
Katz made a pair of running catches in center field, Stohlmann delivered a sliding catch in left field and Gansemer snagged a fast line drive at third base. Heinold handcuffed RCHS for the majority of the night in the pitcher’s circle. She scattered seven hits and posted five strikeouts.
Stieren said Katz, Votta and Stohlmann have been good role models for the younger members of the squad. She said the three seniors have been instrumental in helping the first-year co-op program achieve success both on and off the field.
“The seniors have done a really good job of leading the team,” Stieren said. “The girls on the team this year have a lot of cohesiveness and camaraderie, and a large part of the credit for that goes to the seniors and the way they’ve helped everyone. They’ve been great for us.”
Cass will travel to Omaha Skutt on Monday for the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. The Wildcats will play the top-seeded Skyhawks at 4 p.m. An elimination-bracket game will take place at 5:30 p.m. and a winner’s-bracket game will start at 7 p.m.
Cass, Omaha Skutt, Bennington and Elkhorn North will return to Omaha Skutt on Tuesday for the conclusion of the tournament.
Raymond Central 004 0 – 4 7 2
Cass 381 2 – 14 14 1
