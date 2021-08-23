Wildcats open season against three schools

MILFORD – Cass softball players made contact with pitches for the first time this fall in season-opening games at Milford.
The Wildcats traveled to Welch Park for the Milford Quadrangular. Cass, Milford, Nebraska City and Wilber-Clatonia competed against each other during the morning and early afternoon. Each school played three games on the city diamonds.
Wilber-Clatonia 10, Cass 9
The Wildcats opened the morning with a close game against Wilber-Clatonia. The Wolverines seemed to take control of the contest in their first three chances to bat. WCHS scored three times in the first inning, posted a solo run in the second inning and made the lead 6-0 in the third.
Cass battled back with a six-run scoring spree in the third. The team knotted it at 7-7 in the fourth and scored twice in the fifth to keep the game going. WCHS posted one run in the sixth inning to win.
Megan Gissler paced the Wildcats with three hits. Lauren Green drove in four runs and Ella Aaberg drew three walks for the team. Aaberg tossed all six innings and struck out three Wolverines.
WCHS 312 121 – 10 9 2
Cass 006 120 – 9 10 2
Milford 7, Cass 1
Milford pitcher Izzy Yeackley played a major role in the game’s outcome. She limited Cass to one hit and had nine strikeouts in her time in the circle.
The Wildcats engineered a scoring chance in the top of the first. Elizabeth Harvey reached first base on a wild pitch and Gissler and Mati Steckler each drew walks to load the bases. Yeackley escaped the jam with a strikeout.
The Eagles capitalized on their opportunities in the bottom of the first inning. The team scored five times in the frame. Camille Stauffer keyed the scoring outburst with a two-run double to the left-field fence.
Yeackley retired the side in order in the next four innings to keep Milford ahead. Cass got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. Harvey drew a leadoff walk and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Aaberg. Harvey raced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Emma Renner’s single down the right-field line.
Harvey reached base twice for Cass and Aaberg delivered a pair of sacrifice bunts. Renner had one single and Steckler and Gissler each had one walk.
Cass 000 001 – 1 1 3
Milford 501 01x – 7 6 0
Nebraska City 7, Cass 5
The Wildcats raced around the basepaths in the first inning. The team produced several hits and took advantage of two NCHS errors to go ahead 5-0.
Nebraska City responded with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Pioneers cut the gap to 5-4 in the third inning and went ahead in the fifth.
Gissler helped the Wildcats with a pair of hits in the game. She ended the quadrangular with five hits.
Cass 500 000 – 6 11 2
NCHS 202 03x – 7 11 2
Milford Quad Results
Round 1
Wilber-Clatonia 10, Cass 9
Nebraska City 11, Milford 1
Round 2
Milford 7, Cass 1
Nebraska City 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Round 3
Milford 11, Wilber-Clatonia 2