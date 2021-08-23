Wildcats open season against three schools

MILFORD – Cass softball players made contact with pitches for the first time this fall in season-opening games at Milford.

The Wildcats traveled to Welch Park for the Milford Quadrangular. Cass, Milford, Nebraska City and Wilber-Clatonia competed against each other during the morning and early afternoon. Each school played three games on the city diamonds.

Wilber-Clatonia 10, Cass 9

The Wildcats opened the morning with a close game against Wilber-Clatonia. The Wolverines seemed to take control of the contest in their first three chances to bat. WCHS scored three times in the first inning, posted a solo run in the second inning and made the lead 6-0 in the third.

Cass battled back with a six-run scoring spree in the third. The team knotted it at 7-7 in the fourth and scored twice in the fifth to keep the game going. WCHS posted one run in the sixth inning to win.

Megan Gissler paced the Wildcats with three hits. Lauren Green drove in four runs and Ella Aaberg drew three walks for the team. Aaberg tossed all six innings and struck out three Wolverines.

WCHS 312 121 – 10 9 2