Wildcats play close game in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Thursday night’s softball game between Lincoln High and the Cass Wildcats featured a large amount of action all across the diamond.

The Links became the first team to reach ten runs on the scoreboard on the final play of the evening.

Lincoln High edged the Wildcats 10-9 in a Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League contest. Fans at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville watched the 18-and-under teams combine for 18 hits and 19 runs during the 75-minute game. Athletes played under a time limit in the third game of a league triangular.

Lincoln High jumped ahead with a solo run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Wildcats responded with a big scoring sequence in the second. Megan Gissler led off the frame with a single and raced home on Emma Heinold’s triple to left field. Daysha Jones then made it 2-1 when she brought in Heinold with a RBI groundout.

Piper Meisinger and Lily Hofker continued the frame with consecutive one-out singles. Breanna Smart laced a RBI double to center and Breanna Wulf followed with a RBI shot to center.

Lincoln High knotted the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the second on two singles, one double and one hit-by-pitch. Cass players remained calm and duplicated the three-run feat in the top of the third.

Harleigh Vogler and MacKaylee Madsen began the inning by reaching on a walk and infield error. That set the stage for Gissler’s two-RBI double into the gap in right-center. Gissler moved to third base on a groundout and came home on a RBI groundout from Jones.

The Links cut into the 7-4 gap with a solo run in the third, but Cass increased the lead to 9-5 in the fourth. Hofker started the inning with a single to right and advanced to third base on consecutive wild pitches. Wulf then ripped a RBI double to left to make it 8-5.

Ella Aaberg drew a two-out walk and moved into scoring position with a steal. She sprinted to third on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on a second wild pitch.

Lincoln High relied on three errors to score the winning runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Links produced a one-run single and two-run triple before knotting the game at 9-9 on a wild pitch. The team had two outs when a runner scored on an error.

Aaberg finished the game with one walk, one run and one steal, and Vogler produced one walk and one run for the Wildcats. Madsen scored once after reaching on an error, and Gissler ended the evening with one single, one double, two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Heinold generated one triple, one run and one RBI, Jones drove in two runs and Meisinger collected one single and one run. Hofker posted two singles and two runs and Smart delivered one double and one RBI. Wulf helped the Wildcats on the diamond with one single, one double and two RBI.

Aaberg threw 3 2/3 innings for the team. She struck out six batters during the evening and ended the second and third innings with strikeouts.

Cass 043 2 – 9 9 3

Lincoln 131 5 – 10 9 1

