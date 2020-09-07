Wildcats play Falcons on field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALLEY – Cass softball players crossed the plate six times against DC West/Omaha Concordia in their Saturday softball matchup.

The Falcons were able to edge the Wildcats by making the most of their scoring chances during the morning.

DC West/Omaha Concordia stopped Cass 10-6 in a game that featured offensive fireworks. The teams combined for 14 hits in the contest. DC West/Omaha Concordia batters also drew nine walks.

The Wildcats erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning. The Falcons tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and took a 7-3 lead in the fifth. Cass athletes responded with three runs in the top of the sixth, but DC West/Omaha Concordia countered with three additional runs.

Cass seniors Jennifer Katz and Erin Stohlmann both helped the Wildcats at the plate. Katz produced one double, one single, one run scored and one run batted in. Stohlmann reached base on one single and two hit-by-pitches. She drove in one run and swiped a pair of bases.

Megan Gissler reached twice on errors and drove in two runs with a double. Avery Heilig reached base on an error, walk and single and scored twice, and Katie Hillabrand posted one single and one steal.