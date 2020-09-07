 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats play Falcons on field
View Comments

Wildcats play Falcons on field

{{featured_button_text}}
Cass Wildcats

VALLEY – Cass softball players crossed the plate six times against DC West/Omaha Concordia in their Saturday softball matchup.

The Falcons were able to edge the Wildcats by making the most of their scoring chances during the morning.

DC West/Omaha Concordia stopped Cass 10-6 in a game that featured offensive fireworks. The teams combined for 14 hits in the contest. DC West/Omaha Concordia batters also drew nine walks.

The Wildcats erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning. The Falcons tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and took a 7-3 lead in the fifth. Cass athletes responded with three runs in the top of the sixth, but DC West/Omaha Concordia countered with three additional runs.

Cass seniors Jennifer Katz and Erin Stohlmann both helped the Wildcats at the plate. Katz produced one double, one single, one run scored and one run batted in. Stohlmann reached base on one single and two hit-by-pitches. She drove in one run and swiped a pair of bases.

Megan Gissler reached twice on errors and drove in two runs with a double. Avery Heilig reached base on an error, walk and single and scored twice, and Katie Hillabrand posted one single and one steal.

Morgan McAndrew scored twice for Cass after reaching base on a walk and hit-by-pitch. MacKaylee Madsen singled once and reached base on an error, and courtesy runner Harleigh Vogler crossed the plate once for the Wildcats.

Katz and Ali Gansemer each posted three defensive assists for the Wildcats. Stohlmann added one defensive assist during the morning.

DC West/Omaha Concordia pitcher Alyssa Baker kept Cass from posting double digits on the scoreboard. She struck out 12 batters and scattered seven hits and two walks.

Cass athletes will travel to Malcolm on Tuesday and will host a triangular at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville on Thursday. The Wildcats will face Yutan/Mead at 4:30 p.m. and Syracuse at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Cass             003 003 0 –  6 7 1

DCW/OC     100 243 x – 10 7 4

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elmwood-Murdock runs past Raiders
Sports

Elmwood-Murdock runs past Raiders

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock put a winning stamp on the season-opening football game Friday night by delivering many scoring packages to the end zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News