Wildcats play pair of softball games

Cass softball players made a pair of road trips this week for games against Nebraska City and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Nebraska City 12, Cass 2

Nebraska City used patience at the plate to post a home victory over Cass on Monday night.

The Pioneers took advantage of 13 walks to win 12-2. Nebraska City gained control of the contest in the first inning. The team sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the frame. Nebraska City added two runs in the third and ended the game in the fourth.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard in the third inning. Avery Heilig drew a leadoff walk and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Katie Hillabrand sent her home with a RBI double to the left-field fence.

Cass added a second run in the top of the fourth. Erin Stohlmann drove a leadoff walk and moved to second base on MacKaylee Madsen’s single to center. Stohlmann raced home on Heilig’s RBI single to left field.