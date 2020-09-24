Wildcats play pair of softball games

Cass softball players made a pair of road trips this week for games against Nebraska City and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Nebraska City 12, Cass 2
Nebraska City used patience at the plate to post a home victory over Cass on Monday night.
The Pioneers took advantage of 13 walks to win 12-2. Nebraska City gained control of the contest in the first inning. The team sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the frame. Nebraska City added two runs in the third and ended the game in the fourth.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard in the third inning. Avery Heilig drew a leadoff walk and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Katie Hillabrand sent her home with a RBI double to the left-field fence.
Cass added a second run in the top of the fourth. Erin Stohlmann drove a leadoff walk and moved to second base on MacKaylee Madsen’s single to center. Stohlmann raced home on Heilig’s RBI single to left field.
The Wildcats made their defensive hustle pay off in the fourth inning. Madsen tracked down a fly ball in left-center field and reached out for the softball. The ball bounced out of her glove and into the air, but Stohlmann was backing her up from her spot in left field. Stohlmann was able to catch the ball before it reached the ground for an out.
Heilig helped the Cass offense with one single, one walk, one RBI and one run. Madsen collected one single and one walk, Stohlmann walked and scored once and Hillabrand had one RBI double.
Lauren Votta reached once on a walk, Megan Gissler had one single and Lauren Green was struck once by a pitch. Morgan McAndrew reached once on a fielder’s choice.
Cass 001 1 – 2 4 0
Nebraska City 902 1 – 12 7 0
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12, Cass 4
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder used an early onslaught of offense to collect a home victory Tuesday night. The team scored five times in the first inning and went ahead 7-2 in the third frame.
Bobbi Reppert, Valerie Uehling and Emma Hilbers each had two-RBI nights for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Uehling finished with one double, one single and two walks. She also pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs.
Gissler led the Wildcats with two hits and four runs batted in. Heilig and Jennifer Katz each added a pair of hits for the team.
Cass will play at Malcolm tonight at 6:30 p.m. The team will then travel to Ashland on Saturday for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The fifth-seeded Wildcats will face fourth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Additional games will start at 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cass 200 020 – 4 9 0
LV/SS 502 131 – 12 9 0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!