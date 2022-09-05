Wildcats play pair of softball games

Cass softball athletes continued their season this week with conference games against Arlington and DC West/Omaha Concordia.

Arlington 14, Cass 4

The Wildcats traveled to Two Rivers Sports Complex in Arlington on Thursday night for a game with the Eagles.

Cass went ahead 2-0 in the first inning and moved within 7-4 in the top of the fourth. Arlington ended action with a big scoring explosion in the bottom of the fourth. The team collected seven runs in the frame.

Bailey Taylor, Britt Nielsen, Kiersten Taylor, Cadie Robinson and Hannah Stahlacker each posted two hits for Arlington. Kiersten Taylor had one home run and one double and Robinson and Taylor each pocketed one double.

Megan Gissler and Emma Renner led the Wildcats at the plate. Gissler launched a two-run home run and Renner collected two singles, one walk and one run batted in.

Lauren Green generated a pair of singles and Elizabeth Harvey had one single, one walk and two runs. Ella Aaberg walked twice and scored once, Piper Meisinger drew one walk and Hannah Bogatz reached once on a fielder’s choice.

Green helped the Wildcats with four defensive assists. Aaberg and Gissler each made one defensive assist for the team.

Cass 200 2 – 4 5 2

Arlington 421 7 – 14 12 1

DC West/Omaha Concordia 9, Cass 1

Cass athletes journeyed to DC West on Saturday morning for a game with the Falcons. DC West/Omaha Concordia built a 5-1 lead after two innings and went up 6-1 in the fifth. The team produced three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Izzabella Zach paced the Falcons with two triples, one single, two runs and one RBI. Carley Shaw drove in three runs and Claire Koile, Makynna TenEyck and Abbie Wieczorek each collected one double.

Renner pocketed one single and one walk and Harvey tallied one single, one walk and one run. Green reached base on an error and fielder’s choice and Emory Trofholz and Harleigh Vogler each drew one walk. Harvey stole a pair of bases and Trofholz and Green each made one steal.

Harvey and Gissler each made two defensive assists and Green and Trofholz each posted one defensive assist. Freshman Alyssa Gernstein made her first varsity start in the pitching circle. She struck out two batters and allowed six earned runs in her 92-pitch performance.

Cass will resume the season Thursday, Sept. 8, in a triangular at Syracuse Sports Complex. Syracuse will play Yutan/Mead at 4:30 p.m. and Cass will take on Yutan/Mead at approximately 6 p.m. The Wildcats will battle the Rockets in the final game of the evening.

Cass 100 000 – 1 2 6

DC West 410 013 – 9 13 1