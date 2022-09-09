Wildcats play Patriots, Rockets in triangular

SYRACUSE – Cass softball players traveled to Syracuse Sports Complex on Thursday night for a pair of games.

Yutan/Mead 7, Cass 1

Yutan/Mead took down the Wildcats with a steady offense. The Patriots scored three times in the first inning and doubled the margin after three frames. The team held on to win in a six-inning game.

Shaylynn Campbell guided the Patriots with two singles, one home run and five runs batted in. Laycee Josoff singled and scored twice and Ella Watts had one double and one run. Watts also tossed six innings and struck out 11 batters.

Megan Gissler scored once in the fourth inning for Cass. She reached base on one single and one error in the game. Hannah Bogatz and Elizabeth Harvey each singled and Emory Trofholz and Lauren Green each walked once. Emma Renner also reached base on a fielder’s choice.

Ella Aaberg pitched three innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs with one strikeout. Alyssa Gernstein threw two innings and allowed one hit and one earned run with two strikeouts. Aaberg tossed 59 pitches and Gernstein threw 35 pitches.

Cass 000 100 – 1 3 4

Yutan/Mead 321 10x – 7 6 1

Cass 11, Syracuse 7

The Wildcats enjoyed a happy trip home after taking down Syracuse in the evening’s final game. Cass built a 9-0 lead before Syracuse cut the gap to 9-6 in the fourth. The Wildcats responded with two runs in the fifth to preserve the outcome.

Cass collected several scoring opportunities due to Syracuse errors. Aaberg reached base twice on errors and Gissler, Green, Bogatz, Renner, Piper Meisinger and MacKaylee Madsen each reached once.

Green delivered one single, one walk, one run and two RBI at the plate, and Harvey collected two walks, one single and two runs against the Rockets. Harleigh Vogler walked twice and scored once, Aaberg crossed the plate twice and Gissler had one single, one walk, three runs and one RBI.

Renner pocketed one single, two runs and two RBI and Madsen delivered one sacrifice bunt and one walk. Bogatz chipped in a pair of singles for the Wildcats.

Aaberg swiped two bases and Sophia Lange, Harvey and Madsen each made one steal. Green produced two defensive assists and Gissler, Meisinger and Madsen each tallied one defensive assist.

Aaberg allowed five earned runs and two walks in five innings of work. She struck out one batter in her 66-pitch performance.

Cass will continue the season Saturday with a home triangular at Young Park in Murray. The Wildcats will face David City Aquinas at 9 a.m. and will play Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at approximately 12 p.m.

Cass 423 02 – 11 5 8

Syracuse 004 21 – 7 7 10