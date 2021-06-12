Wildcats play Travelers in home softball game

LOUISVILLE – Falls City kept members of the Cass Wildcats from picking up a home softball victory Thursday night.

The Travelers scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge the Wildcats 7-6. Falls City generated just one run in the opening five innings before pulling off the late rally.

Cass controlled a large portion of the 18-and-under matchup at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. The team broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the second inning. Ella Aaberg and McKenna McCaulley led off the inning with consecutive walks, and Aaberg sprinted to third base on a wild pitch. She then scored on a RBI groundout by Piper Meisinger.

McCaulley moved to third base on Meisinger’s groundout. She made the margin 2-0 when she flew home on a wild pitch.

The Wildcats increased the gap to 5-0 in the fourth. Avery Heilig and Aaberg started the scoring rally with consecutive walks, and McCaulley loaded the bases with a single to shallow center field.

MacKaylee Madsen drove in Heilig and Aaberg on a two-run single to first base. She avoided a tag attempt by Falls City’s first baseman and was called safe on the play. McCaulley scored the team’s fifth run later in the inning on a wild pitch.