Wildcats play Travelers in home softball game

LOUISVILLE – Falls City kept members of the Cass Wildcats from picking up a home softball victory Thursday night.
The Travelers scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge the Wildcats 7-6. Falls City generated just one run in the opening five innings before pulling off the late rally.
Cass controlled a large portion of the 18-and-under matchup at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. The team broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the second inning. Ella Aaberg and McKenna McCaulley led off the inning with consecutive walks, and Aaberg sprinted to third base on a wild pitch. She then scored on a RBI groundout by Piper Meisinger.
McCaulley moved to third base on Meisinger’s groundout. She made the margin 2-0 when she flew home on a wild pitch.
The Wildcats increased the gap to 5-0 in the fourth. Avery Heilig and Aaberg started the scoring rally with consecutive walks, and McCaulley loaded the bases with a single to shallow center field.
MacKaylee Madsen drove in Heilig and Aaberg on a two-run single to first base. She avoided a tag attempt by Falls City’s first baseman and was called safe on the play. McCaulley scored the team’s fifth run later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Cass padded the lead to 6-1 with a solo run in the sixth. Madsen knocked a single to right field, stole second base and advanced to third on an errant throw. Lily Hofker took advantage of her RBI opportunity with a single down the right-field line.
Falls City erased the deficit with solid batting in the final inning. The team cut the gap to 6-4 with a three-run inside-the-park homer, and the Travelers tied the game at 6-6 on a single, wild pitch, stolen base and infield error. Falls City collected the game-winning run on a one-out single to right field.
Madsen helped the Cass offense with two singles, two RBI and one run. Katie Hillabrand pocketed a pair of singles and McCaulley had one single, one walk and two runs. Aaberg chipped in two walks and two runs and Heilig had two walks and one run.
Hofker delivered one single, one walk and one RBI for the Wildcats, and Meisinger drove in one run during the evening. Harleigh Vogler added one walk.
Aaberg tossed six innings for the Wildcats. She registered three strikeouts and had four walks. She retired the side in order in the second and third innings and gave up just two hits in the first five frames.
Cass 020 301 – 6 6 2
Falls City 000 106 – 7 7 1
Lincoln Chaos 4, Cass 0
The Lincoln Chaos collected a victory over the Wildcats in the first game of the evening. The teams played in a double dual with Weeping Water and Falls City in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League.