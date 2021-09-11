Wildcats play twice in softball triangular

YUTAN – Cass athletes traveled to Yutan on Thursday night for a pair of matchups on the softball diamond.

Syracuse 10, Cass 8

The Rockets rallied past the Wildcats in the second game of a triangular. Cass took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning and made it 7-3 in the fifth. Syracuse scored seven times in the fifth inning to collect the victory.

Ella Aaberg and Mati Steckler each helped the Wildcats at the plate. Aaberg collected one double, one walk, two runs, one run batted in and one steal, and Steckler contributed one double, one walk, two runs, two RBI and one steal.

Emma Renner fueled the Cass offense with two singles, two walks, one run and one RBI. Katie Hillabrand pocketed one single and two walks and Ali Gansemer tallied two singles and one run. Lauren Green drove in a pair of runs and Elizabeth Harvey had one single, one run and two steals.

MacKaylee Madsen reached base on one single and one error and touched home plate once. Megan Gissler chipped in one single for the Wildcats.