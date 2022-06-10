Wildcats pocket shutout victory over Pawnee City

LOUISVILLE – Thirteen proved to be a positive number for Cass Wildcats athletes Thursday night in their game against Pawnee City.

The Wildcats overwhelmed Pawnee City 13-0 in a Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League matchup. The 18-and-under teams squared off in the first game of a triangular at Ash Grove Ball Complex.

Cass began the evening with productive approaches at the plate. Ella Aaberg and MacKaylee Madsen led off by reaching base on a walk and hit-by-pitch. Both Wildcats raced home on wild pitches to make it 2-0.

Harleigh Vogler went around the bases on a walk, steal, wild pitch and infield error, and Daysha Jones and Emma Heinold reached first base on a fielder’s choice and walk. They came home when Lily Hofker drilled a single to right field that also included an outfield error.

Cass players made even more noise on offense with an eight-run outburst in the second inning. The team sent 11 batters to the plate in the frame.

Breanna Smart and Aaberg began the rally with a walk and hit-by-pitch, and both Wildcats stepped on the plate after Madsen knocked a two-run single to right. Vogler delivered a two-run inside-the-park home run to deep right field, and Megan Gissler made it 10-0 after she reached on an error and advanced home on an error and two wild pitches.

Piper Meisinger continued the scoring sequence when she rounded the bases on an error, wild pitch and consecutive base hits by Jones and Heinold. Breanna Wulf and Smart later collected RBI walks to create the 13-0 lead.

Heinold kept Pawnee City from producing any hits during the game. Pawnee City runners reached scoring position twice after collecting walks, but Heinold erased both of those threats with her arm. She ended the second and third innings by fanning consecutive batters. She finished the evening with six strikeouts.

Aaberg ended the game with one walk, one hit-by-pitch and two runs scored. Madsen posted one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs batted in and two runs scored, and Vogler pocketed one home run, one walk, two runs and two RBI.

Gissler scored once after reaching on one error and Meisinger scored once after reaching twice on errors. Jones delivered one single, one fielder’s choice and two runs, and Heinold helped the team with one single, one walk, one RBI and two runs.

Hofker generated one single, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI for the Wildcats. Wulf tallied one walk and one RBI and Smart walked twice, scored once and had one RBI.

Pawnee City 000 – 0 0 4

Cass 58x – 13 5 0

