Wildcats post home victory over Pioneers

MURRAY – Cass athletes wore smiles from the first pitch to final out Thursday night during a dominant victory over Fort Calhoun.

The Wildcats roared out to a 9-1 lead in the opening inning and went on to defeat the Pioneers 15-2. The softball squad won for the second time in three days. The team defeated Platteview 8-6 in Louisville on Tuesday night.

Fort Calhoun (0-12) gained early momentum with a solo run against the Wildcats. Cass (4-9) extinguished Fort Calhoun’s energy with two huge outbursts at the plate. The Wildcats circled the bases nine times in the first inning and tacked on six runs in the second.

Avery Heilig helped the team with two singles, three runs batted in and one run scored. Jennifer Katz posted one double, one run and two RBI for the squad, and Megan Gissler generated one double, one single, two runs and two RBI.

Morgan McAndrew, Lauren Votta, Erin Stohlmann, MacKaylee Madsen and Katie Hillabrand drew walks for the Wildcats. Hillabrand, Stohlmann and Votta scored twice and Madsen and McAndrew came home once.

Makenzie Jones collected two RBI and one run and Ali Gansemer singled once and scored twice. Gansemer and Stohlmann each stole one base and McAndrew, Katz and Gissler each made one defensive assist.