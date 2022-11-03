Wildcats release statistics for 2022 softball season

The Cass Wildcats softball program finished the 2022 season 6-15. Emory Trofholz, Ella Aaberg, Megan Gissler, Emma Heinold, Sophia Lange, Lauren Green, Elizabeth Harvey, Piper Meisinger, Hannah Bogatz, Harleigh Vogler, MacKaylee Madsen, Emma Renner and Alyssa Gernstein appeared in varsity games for the team.

Offense

Cass ended the campaign with a .229 team batting average and .321 team on-base percentage. The Wildcats finished with 111 hits, ten doubles, one triple, five home runs and 58 walks. The team scored 98 times, had 66 runs batted in and swiped 49 bases.

Harvey helped the Cass offense with a .375 batting average and .420 on-base percentage. She generated 23 singles, one double, 17 runs scored and eight runs batted in. She also reached base five times on walks, five times on errors and twice on fielder’s choices.

Renner delivered a .352 batting average and .462 on-base percentage. She pocketed a team-best ten walks and had 17 singles, two doubles, 14 runs and 12 RBI. She reached base three times on errors, once on a hit-by-pitch and once on a fielder’s choice.

Gissler produced a .273 batting average and .369 on-base percentage. She tallied a team-best 13 RBI and had ten singles, one double, one triple and three home runs. She scored 16 times, drew nine walks and reached base six times on errors.

Trofholz batted .269 and had a .321 on-base percentage. She delivered seven singles, three RBI, two runs and two walks and reached base three times on errors.

Meisinger delivered a .294 on-base percentage for the Wildcats. She collected eight singles, five RBI and five walks and reached base seven times on errors. She was also struck twice by pitches.

Green compiled a .293 on-base percentage this fall. She collected ten singles, six runs and six RBI and reached base on six walks, six errors, three fielder’s choices and one hit-by-pitch.

Madsen finished the season with a .288 on-base percentage. She collected six singles, two doubles, 11 runs, two RBI and four walks. She reached base seven times on errors, three times on hit-by-pitches and once on a fielder’s choice.

Vogler collected a .273 on-base percentage at the plate. She tallied one single, two doubles, seven runs, three RBI and nine walks. She reached base twice on errors and once on a fielder’s choice.

Aaberg delivered a .233 on-base percentage for the team. She generated five singles, one double, one home run, five RBI and 12 runs. She reached base on seven walks, seven errors and one fielder’s choice.

Bogatz posted a .189 on-base percentage with seven singles, one double and one home run. She collected seven runs and nine RBI and reached base on eight errors, two fielder’s choices and one hit-by-pitch.

Gernstein added one single, Heinold had one walk and Lange scored six times for the Wildcats.

Harvey led Cass with 14 stolen bases. Madsen (12), Lange (7), Aaberg (5), Renner (3), Green (3), Vogler (2), Trofholz (1), Gissler (1) and Bogatz (1) added steals during the season.

Defense

The Wildcats compiled a team fielding percentage of .892. Cass had 310 putouts, 112 defensive assists and 51 errors in 473 total chances.

Harvey produced a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage at second base. She made 22 assists and had 22 putouts in 44 total chances. Madsen posted a .968 fielding percentage in center field. She collected 27 putouts and three assists in 31 total chances.

Trofholz (.947) and Meisinger (.929) also finished in the .900 range for fielding percentage. Trofholz collected 106 putouts and two assists in 114 total chances at first base. Meisinger was the team’s catcher and had 57 putouts and eight assists in 70 total chances.

Gissler collected 36 assists and 22 putouts at shortstop and Green made 21 assists and 20 putouts at third base. Aaberg chipped in 18 assists and four putouts in the pitching circle, and Renner ended the year with 32 putouts from her spot in left field.

Vogler (10 putouts, one assist), Bogatz (four putouts, one assist), Heinold (two putouts) and Lange (one putout) added defensive work throughout the year.

Pitching

Aaberg, Heinold and Gernstein saw varsity pitching time. Aaberg led the staff with 20 appearances. She pitched 84 2/3 innings and faced 483 batters during the year. She allowed 161 hits, 89 earned runs and 25 walks and struck out 56 batters.

Heinold appeared in three games and faced 35 batters in 5 2/3 innings. She allowed nine hits, seven earned runs and six walks and struck out two batters.

Gernstein appeared in seven games and faced 73 batters in 13 innings. She allowed 22 hits, 11 earned runs and four walks and struck out five batters.