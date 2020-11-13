Wildcats take first steps in co-op program

LOUISVILLE – Athletes from Conestoga and Louisville embarked on a new venture this fall during the first year of the Cass Wildcats co-op softball program.
The Wildcats finished the 2020 season 7-17. The program held home games at Young Park in Murray and Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. The Wildcats won twice in the Arlington Invite and registered victories in the Syracuse Invite and Milford Quad. The team also took down Platteview, Fort Calhoun and Raymond Central in home games.
Morgan McAndrew, Jennifer Katz, Megan Gissler, Marissa Haynes, Mati Steckler, Emma Heinold, Lauren Green, Makenzie Jones, Avery Heilig, Lauren Votta, Ali Gansemer, Erin Stohlmann, Harleigh Vogler, MacKaylee Madsen, Katie Hillabrand and Allison Smith appeared in varsity games.
Offense
Cass ended the season with a .352 team batting average and .430 on-base percentage. The Wildcats collected 187 hits, 120 runs batted in, 141 runs scored and 55 walks at the plate. Cass athletes produced 32 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and four sacrifice bunts.
Katz paced the squad’s offense with a .581 batting average and .634 on-base percentage. She generated team-best marks in hits (36), RBI (25), runs (30), doubles (11) and home runs (5). She added two triples, seven walks and two hit-by-pitches.
Votta compiled a .438 batting average and .493 on-base percentage. She collected 28 hits with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs and five walks.
Green collected a .417 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She produced five singles, six RBI, three runs, one walk and one hit-by-pitch.
Gissler produced a .411 batting average and .476 on-base percentage. She delivered 23 hits with three doubles, one home run, 19 RBI, 13 runs, five walks and two hit-by-pitches.
Madsen helped the Wildcats with a .321 batting average and .367 on-base percentage. She collected 18 hits, one double, four RBI, 12 runs and four walks.
Heilig generated a .315 batting average and .448 on-base percentage. She produced 17 hits, one double, 11 RBI, 15 runs, ten walks and three hit-by-pitches.
McAndrew compiled a .302 batting average and .362 on-base percentage. She tallied 16 hits, four doubles, one home run, seven RBI, 14 runs, three walks and two hit-by-pitches.
Hillabrand gave the Wildcats a .300 batting average and .340 on-base percentage. She ended the year with 15 hits, three doubles, eight RBI, 12 runs and three walks.
Stohlmann batted .288 and posted a .439 on-base percentage. She collected 15 hits, one double, one triple, one home run, nine RBI, 11 runs, ten walks and four hit-by-pitches.
Gansemer (10), Steckler (2) and Haynes (2) added hits for the Wildcats, and Gansemer (7), Steckler (3), Vogler (1) and Jones (1) chipped in runs. Steckler (4) and Gansemer (3) each added walks at the plate.
The Wildcats collected 35 steals against their opponents. Katz (7), Stohlmann (7), Heilig (6), Madsen (5), Gissler (4), McAndrew (2), Steckler (1), Green (1), Votta (1) and Gansemer (1) swiped bases.
Defense
Cass produced a .928 team fielding percentage. The group made 77 defensive assists and 310 putouts and posted two double plays.
McAndrew led Conestoga’s defense with her work behind the plate. She compiled a .988 fielding percentage and made 12 defensive assists and 67 putouts. She also threw out one runner trying to steal.
Katz generated a .976 fielding percentage in both center field and the pitching circle. She made 17 defensive assists and 23 putouts.
Heilig ended the year with a .970 fielding percentage at first base. She made one defensive assist and 64 putouts. She was involved in both of the team’s double plays.
Gansemer pocketed a .952 fielding percentage at third base. She made ten defensive assists and 30 putouts.
Madsen collected a .947 fielding percentage. She made one defensive assist and 17 putouts. Haynes had a .923 fielding percentage with one defensive assist and 11 putouts, and Hillabrand collected a .909 fielding percentage with ten putouts.
Votta made a team-best 17 defensive assists and had 29 putouts from her spot at shortstop. She finished the season with a .902 fielding percentage.
Gissler (9), Green (5), Stohlmann (2) and Heinold (2) chipped in defensive assists. Gissler (22), Stohlmann (15), Steckler (9), Green (9), Jones (1) and Heinold (1) added putouts.
Pitching
Katz, Heinold and Gansemer threw innings for the Wildcats. Katz registered 52 innings in the pitching circle and Heinold tossed 25 1/3 innings. Gansemer spent 23 innings throwing pitches.
Katz made 19 appearances and allowed 74 hits, 82 earned runs and 96 walks. She struck out 66 batters and threw 1,387 pitches.
Heinold made seven appearances and allowed 45 hits, 45 earned runs and 28 walks. She struck out 13 batters and threw 526 pitches.
Gansemer made 14 appearances and allowed 39 hits, 56 earned runs and 50 walks. She struck out eight batters and threw 590 pitches.
