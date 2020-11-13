Wildcats take first steps in co-op program

Gansemer (10), Steckler (2) and Haynes (2) added hits for the Wildcats, and Gansemer (7), Steckler (3), Vogler (1) and Jones (1) chipped in runs. Steckler (4) and Gansemer (3) each added walks at the plate.

The Wildcats collected 35 steals against their opponents. Katz (7), Stohlmann (7), Heilig (6), Madsen (5), Gissler (4), McAndrew (2), Steckler (1), Green (1), Votta (1) and Gansemer (1) swiped bases.

Defense

Cass produced a .928 team fielding percentage. The group made 77 defensive assists and 310 putouts and posted two double plays.

McAndrew led Conestoga’s defense with her work behind the plate. She compiled a .988 fielding percentage and made 12 defensive assists and 67 putouts. She also threw out one runner trying to steal.

Katz generated a .976 fielding percentage in both center field and the pitching circle. She made 17 defensive assists and 23 putouts.

Heilig ended the year with a .970 fielding percentage at first base. She made one defensive assist and 64 putouts. She was involved in both of the team’s double plays.

Gansemer pocketed a .952 fielding percentage at third base. She made ten defensive assists and 30 putouts.