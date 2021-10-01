Wildcats take on Bluejays, Mustangs on diamond

MURRAY – Cass softball players checked off the final two games of their regular-season schedule this week against conference opponents.

The Wildcats squared off with Ashland-Greenwood and Raymond Central on the diamond. Ashland-Greenwood stopped Cass 14-4 on Tuesday night and Raymond Central won Thursday night’s matchup 9-1.

Ashland-Greenwood 14, Cass 4

One inning was the difference between the Bluejays and Wildcats at Young Park in Murray. Ashland-Greenwood broke a 4-4 tie with ten runs in the top of the fifth inning. The team held Cass scoreless in the bottom of the frame to win.

AGHS senior Danielle Tonjes made a major impact on the game’s outcome. She finished 4-for-5 with one home run, three singles, three runs scored and four runs batted in. Piper Boggs added one triple, one home run and two RBI for AGHS, and Joslyn Sargent posted one double, one home run and two RBI.

Mati Steckler reached base three times for the Wildcats. She blasted one double and advanced to first base on an error and hit-by-pitch. She scored a pair of runs for the team.