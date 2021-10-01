Wildcats take on Bluejays, Mustangs on diamond

MURRAY – Cass softball players checked off the final two games of their regular-season schedule this week against conference opponents.
The Wildcats squared off with Ashland-Greenwood and Raymond Central on the diamond. Ashland-Greenwood stopped Cass 14-4 on Tuesday night and Raymond Central won Thursday night’s matchup 9-1.
Ashland-Greenwood 14, Cass 4
One inning was the difference between the Bluejays and Wildcats at Young Park in Murray. Ashland-Greenwood broke a 4-4 tie with ten runs in the top of the fifth inning. The team held Cass scoreless in the bottom of the frame to win.
AGHS senior Danielle Tonjes made a major impact on the game’s outcome. She finished 4-for-5 with one home run, three singles, three runs scored and four runs batted in. Piper Boggs added one triple, one home run and two RBI for AGHS, and Joslyn Sargent posted one double, one home run and two RBI.
Mati Steckler reached base three times for the Wildcats. She blasted one double and advanced to first base on an error and hit-by-pitch. She scored a pair of runs for the team.
Emma Renner generated two singles, one walk, one run and one RBI. Ali Gansemer posted one single and two RBI and Ella Aaberg and Piper Meisinger each knocked singles for the team. Morgan McAndrew scored once and reached base on a fielder’s choice and error, and MacKaylee Madsen was struck once by a pitch.
Steckler collected two steals and McAndrew and Renner each stole one base. McAndrew produced four defensive assists at third base and Steckler had three defensive assists at shortstop. Megan Gissler tallied a pair of defensive assists and Gansemer made one defensive assist.
AGHS 1 1 0 2 10 – 14 16 2
Cass 1 0 2 1 0 – 4 6 5
Raymond Central 9, Cass 1
Raymond Central athletes found their scoring groove in the later innings of Thursday night’s game. The Mustangs snapped a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the final three frames. Rachel Potter headlined the team’s offense with two doubles, one home run, one single, one run and four RBI.
McAndrew jumpstarted Cass in the first inning when she collected a single. Renner completed the scoring sequence by driving in McAndrew with a single.
The game remained 1-1 before Raymond Central went ahead 4-1 in the fourth. The team increased the lead to 6-1 before ending action with three runs in the sixth.
Madsen added one single and Aaberg collected one sacrifice bunt for the Wildcats. Steckler finished with two defensive assists and Madsen made one defensive assist.