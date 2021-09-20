Wildcats take part in softball tourney

ARLINGTON – Cass softball players competed in three games this weekend during action at the Arlington Invite.
DC West/Concordia 8, Cass 0
The Wildcats began Saturday’s tournament with a first-round game against DC West/Omaha Concordia. The Falcons took charge with six runs in the second inning.
Alyssa Baker helped DC West/Omaha Concordia with her work in the pitching circle. She struck out 11 batters and allowed one hit and two walks.
MacKaylee Madsen collected one single for Cass and Ella Aaberg and Megan Gissler each drew one walk. Elizabeth Harvey reached base for the Wildcats on an error.
Aaberg highlighted the team’s effort in the field with four defensive assists. Morgan McAndrew added three defensive assists.
Cass 000 00 – 0 1 1
DC West 160 01 – 8 8 1
Raymond Central 10, Cass 2
Raymond Central stopped the Wildcats in the next round. Cass moved within 4-2 in the fourth inning before RCHS stopped the rally attempt. The Mustangs posted five runs in the bottom of the fourth and ended the game with one run in the fifth.
Mati Steckler led the Cass offense with one single, one run and one RBI. Lauren Green collected one single, Emma Renner drew one walk and Megan Gissler scored after reaching on an error.
McAndrew and Gissler each helped Cass with two defensive assists. Green and Madsen both gave the Wildcats one defensive assist.
Cass 000 20 – 2 2 1
RCHS 013 51 – 10 11 2
Centennial 15, Cass 4
The Wildcats gave Centennial trouble for the first three innings. Cass scored a solo run in the first inning and snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third.
Centennial took over the game in the final two frames. The team went ahead 8-4 in the fourth inning and added seven runs in the fifth.
Steckler paced the Wildcats with three singles and two RBI. Harvey helped the Cass offense with one single, one hit-by-pitch, one walk, two runs and one RBI.
Gissler and Green each posted one single and Renner and Ali Gansemer each reached on errors. Renner scored once and McAndrew tallied one walk and one run. Harvey swiped three bases and Steckler and Renner each had one steal.
McAndrew delivered three defensive assists from her spot at third base. Gissler and Steckler each helped the Wildcats with one defensive assist.