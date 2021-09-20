Wildcats take part in softball tourney

Mati Steckler led the Cass offense with one single, one run and one RBI. Lauren Green collected one single, Emma Renner drew one walk and Megan Gissler scored after reaching on an error.

McAndrew and Gissler each helped Cass with two defensive assists. Green and Madsen both gave the Wildcats one defensive assist.

Cass 000 20 – 2 2 1

RCHS 013 51 – 10 11 2

Centennial 15, Cass 4

The Wildcats gave Centennial trouble for the first three innings. Cass scored a solo run in the first inning and snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third.

Centennial took over the game in the final two frames. The team went ahead 8-4 in the fourth inning and added seven runs in the fifth.

Steckler paced the Wildcats with three singles and two RBI. Harvey helped the Cass offense with one single, one hit-by-pitch, one walk, two runs and one RBI.

Gissler and Green each posted one single and Renner and Ali Gansemer each reached on errors. Renner scored once and McAndrew tallied one walk and one run. Harvey swiped three bases and Steckler and Renner each had one steal.