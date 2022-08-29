Wildcats take part in Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE – Cass softball players competed against three area schools Saturday during their trip to the Syracuse Invite.

Freeman 8, Cass 5

Freeman rallied past the Wildcats in a game that went four innings due to time-limit rules. Cass jumped ahead 5-2 in the first inning before the Falcons countered with five runs in the second. Freeman added one insurance run in the top of the fourth.

Ella Aaberg blasted a solo home run in the first inning. Piper Meisinger generated two singles and one run batted in for the Wildcats, and Hannah Bogatz had one single and two RBI in the game.

Emma Renner and Megan Gissler each walked and scored once and Elizabeth Harvey collected one single. Lauren Green had one run and reached base twice on a single and hit-by-pitch. Harleigh Vogler drew one walk and Sophia Lange crossed the plate once.

Green paced the team in the field with three defensive assists. Aaberg, Gissler and Harvey each added one defensive assist.

Aaberg struck out three Falcons and scattered eight hits in the circle. She allowed just one earned run in the contest.

Freeman 250 1 – 8 8 0

Cass 500 0 – 5 6 5

Cass 5, Plattsmouth 0

The Wildcats defeated Plattsmouth by putting the softball in play during their at-bats. The team created scoring opportunities due to seven PHS errors. Bogatz reached base twice on errors and Green, Harvey and MacKaylee Madsen each reached once on errors.

Harvey produced two singles, one RBI and one run for Cass, and Aaberg tallied one double, one walk and one run. Vogler collected two walks and one RBI, Gissler had one single and one RBI and Madsen posted one single and two runs.

Lange scored once in the game and Meisinger and Renner each generated one single. Madsen stole three bases, Harvey had two steals and Lange swiped one base.

Harvey guided the Wildcats with five defensive assists. Gissler made three defensive assists and Aaberg had one defensive assist. First baseman Emory Trofholz collected seven putouts.

Aaberg pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts. Emma Heinold worked 2/3 of an inning and allowed zero hits.

Plattsmouth 000 000 – 0 2 7

Cass 110 12x – 5 7 2

Auburn 8, Cass 3

Auburn jumped on top 7-0 in the third inning and remained ahead the rest of the way. Makenna Snodgrass, Makenna Turner and Brooklyn Lundy each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

Hannah Bogatz highlighted the Cass offense with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Harvey and Madsen each manufactured two singles and Meisinger and Renner each had one single. Meisinger and Green each walked once and Green, Bogatz and Renner all scored on the home run.

Green paced the Wildcats with three defensive assists and Aaberg, Gissler and Harvey each made one defensive assist. Heinold allowed five hits and three earned runs in three innings, and Aaberg allowed one hit and one walk in her time in the circle.

Auburn 403 010 – 8 6 1

Cass 000 300 – 3 7 1