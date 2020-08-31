Wildcats take part in Syracuse tourney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SYRACUSE – Cass Wildcats athletes brought their bats and gloves to Syracuse on Saturday for three games in the Syracuse Invite.

Nebraska City 11, Cass 3

Nebraska City relied on a strong second inning of offense to win the first-round game. The Pioneers used a six-run outburst to build their lead to 8-0. Cass cut the gap to 8-3 but Nebraska City was able to preserve the victory.

Ali Gansemer helped the Wildcats with two singles, one run and one RBI. Jennifer Katz collected one single, one walk and one run, and Lauren Votta produced one single and two RBI for the team.

MacKaylee Madsen had one single and one run, Erin Stohlmann walked once and Megan Gissler was struck once by a pitch. Katz and Votta each made two defensive assists and Marissa Haynes and Avery Heilig made one defensive assist.

Cass 002 10 – 3 5 2

Nebraska City 260 12 – 11 9 0

Syracuse 10, Cass 3