Wildcats take part in Syracuse tourney

SYRACUSE – Cass Wildcats athletes brought their bats and gloves to Syracuse on Saturday for three games in the Syracuse Invite.
Nebraska City 11, Cass 3
Nebraska City relied on a strong second inning of offense to win the first-round game. The Pioneers used a six-run outburst to build their lead to 8-0. Cass cut the gap to 8-3 but Nebraska City was able to preserve the victory.
Ali Gansemer helped the Wildcats with two singles, one run and one RBI. Jennifer Katz collected one single, one walk and one run, and Lauren Votta produced one single and two RBI for the team.
MacKaylee Madsen had one single and one run, Erin Stohlmann walked once and Megan Gissler was struck once by a pitch. Katz and Votta each made two defensive assists and Marissa Haynes and Avery Heilig made one defensive assist.
Cass 002 10 – 3 5 2
Nebraska City 260 12 – 11 9 0
Syracuse 10, Cass 3
Syracuse ran away from the Wildcats in the third inning of the second-round matchup. The Rockets expanded their 4-3 lead with six runs in the frame. Suzy Shanks and Jayda Garris finished the game with three RBI and Brooke Carlson had two singles and one double for Syracuse.
Madsen paced the Cass offense with two RBI. Haynes chipped in one RBI for the team.
Cass 012 00 – 3 3 3
Syracuse 136 0x – 10 10 3
Cass 12, Yutan/Mead 11
The Wildcats ended the day on a happy note against the Patriots. The team scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to win a roller-coaster game. Both sides crossed the plate in every inning.
Katz led the Cass offense with five RBI. She crushed two home runs and added one single, one walk and three runs.
Votta ended the game with two singles, one run and two RBI, and Lauren Green contributed one single, one run and two RBI. Stohlmann reached base on a single and hit-by-pitch. She scored twice and drove in one run.
Gissler had two singles, one walk and one run, and Madsen collected one single, one walk and two runs. Katie Hillabrand walked and scored once and Gansemer tallied two singles, one run and one RBI.
Katz made three defensive assists and Gissler, Green and Votta had one defensive assist in the victory.
Yutan/Mead 126 11 – 11 3 5
Cass 242 13 – 12 12 1
