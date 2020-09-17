Wildcats win game over Platteview

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Cass softball players ensured a happy Senior Night by securing a comeback victory over Platteview on their home diamond.

The Wildcats rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Trojans 8-6. The team scored six unanswered runs in the middle part of the game to improve to 3-9. Platteview saw its season mark drop to 8-8.

Platteview jumped ahead with a solo run in the first inning and tacked on three more in the third. The Cass offense began rolling after that. The team made it 4-1 in the third and sprinted into the lead with a four-run outburst in the fourth. The Wildcats added three key insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win the game.

Seniors Jennifer Katz, Lauren Votta and Erin Stohlmann played key roles in the victory. Katz paced the team’s offense with one double, one triple, two runs batted in and one run scored. Votta produced two singles and one run and Stohlmann was struck once by a pitch.

Morgan McAndrew scored twice after blasting a pair of doubles, and Katie Hillabrand tallied one double, one single and two runs. Avery Heilig generated two singles and one walk, MacKaylee Madsen had one double and Megan Gissler singled twice and reached once on an error. Gissler crossed the plate twice for the Wildcats.