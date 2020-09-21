Wildcats win games at softball tournament

Cass 8, Centennial 4

Cass used a surge of late offense to double up Centennial. The Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth and six innings to claim the victory. The team ended the matchup with 13 hits.

McAndrew and Votta highlighted the scoring attack with big games. Votta posted one home run, two singles, one run, three RBI and one steal. McAndrew blasted one home run and had two RBI.

Lauren Green singled twice and posted two runs and two RBI. Katz singled twice and scored once in the game, and Heilig walked twice, singled once and crossed the plate once. Gansemer chipped in one double, one sacrifice and one RBI.

Madsen reached base on one single and one error and had one sacrifice. She scored once and stole a pair of bases. Stohlmann had one single, one walk, one run and one steal, and Katie Hillabrand helped the Cass offense with one single.

Katz and Gansemer combined on the pitching victory. Katz tossed five innings and struck out nine batters. She surrendered five hits and one walk to Centennial. Gansemer pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

Cass 002 303 – 8 13 1