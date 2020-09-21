Wildcats win games at softball tournament

ARLINGTON – Cass athletes continued their winning ways on Saturday with two victories in a softball tournament.
The Wildcats went 2-1 during action at the Arlington Invite. The team scored 24 runs at the tournament and picked up victories over Centennial and Columbus Lakeview. The squad (6-10) has won four of its past five games.
Tekamah-Herman 7, Cass 4
The Wildcats made top-seeded Tekamah-Herman work during the first-round game. The Wildcats shaved an early 3-1 deficit to 5-4 in the top of the third inning. Tekamah-Herman posted solo runs in the third and fourth frames to come out on top.
Jennifer Katz helped the Wildcats with one home run, two runs batted in and one run scored. Lauren Votta posted one double, one run and was struck by a pitch, and Morgan McAndrew reached base twice on errors and scored once.
Erin Stohlmann singled and scored once, Avery Heilig had one single and Ali Gansemer drew one walk. Votta made three defensive assists, McAndrew had two defensive assists and Gissler, Gansemer and MacKaylee Madsen made one defensive assist.
Cass 112 00 – 4 5 3
THHS 321 1x – 7 3 3
Cass 8, Centennial 4
Cass used a surge of late offense to double up Centennial. The Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth and six innings to claim the victory. The team ended the matchup with 13 hits.
McAndrew and Votta highlighted the scoring attack with big games. Votta posted one home run, two singles, one run, three RBI and one steal. McAndrew blasted one home run and had two RBI.
Lauren Green singled twice and posted two runs and two RBI. Katz singled twice and scored once in the game, and Heilig walked twice, singled once and crossed the plate once. Gansemer chipped in one double, one sacrifice and one RBI.
Madsen reached base on one single and one error and had one sacrifice. She scored once and stole a pair of bases. Stohlmann had one single, one walk, one run and one steal, and Katie Hillabrand helped the Cass offense with one single.
Katz and Gansemer combined on the pitching victory. Katz tossed five innings and struck out nine batters. She surrendered five hits and one walk to Centennial. Gansemer pitched one inning and struck out two batters.
Cass 002 303 – 8 13 1
Centennial 010 030 – 4 5 1
Cass 12, Columbus Lakeview 11
The Wildcats held off a late Lakeview rally attempt to end the day on a winning note. The team went ahead 12-1 in the third inning before Lakeview scored ten unanswered runs. Cass players were able to extinguish the comeback try in the fifth inning.
Katz dominated Lakeview’s pitching staff during the game. She generated two doubles, two singles, three runs, three RBI and two steals. Gissler provided two singles, one walk, two runs and three RBI, and Votta contributed two singles, one walk, one RBI and two runs.
Madsen tallied two singles and one run, Stohlmann reached base on two singles and one error and Gansemer had one single, one run and one RBI. Heilig scored twice after reaching on a single and walk, and Green delivered one single, one walk, one steal and two RBI.
Katz made four defensive assists against Lakeview. McAndrew produced three defensive assists and Green and Votta each made two defensive assists.
Cass 363 00 – 12 16 1
Lakeview 106 22 – 11 14 3
