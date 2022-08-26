Wildcats win home game over Auburn

MURRAY – Smart baserunning helped Cass athletes solve the riddle of Auburn’s softball dominance Thursday night.

The Wildcats made the most of their opportunities on the basepaths in a 7-6 victory. Cass runners flew ahead to the next base on wild pitches and passed balls, and they made intelligent decisions on how far to travel on potential extra-base hits. The team used those plays to erase an early 4-1 deficit against the Bulldogs.

Cass co-head coach Molly Stieren said she and co-head coach Sarah DeWispelare were thrilled with the outcome. She said she was proud of the way the Wildcats read each situation when they were on base. One of the key moments came in the sixth inning, when aggressive running helped the team take a 7-5 lead.

“The girls have significantly improved their baserunning in the past couple of years, and it really paid off tonight,” Stieren said. “They don’t have to rely as much on either Coach DeWispelare or me to tell them when to go or what to do when they’re on base. They just know what to do, and they make good decisions out there.

“It really helped us out tonight, especially in the sixth inning. Those extra bases that we got led to that additional run, and that ended up being the difference on the scoreboard.”

The Wildcats defeated Auburn for the first time in program history. It also marked the first time since August 2017 that athletes from either Conestoga or Louisville had won on the diamond against AHS.

“Auburn has such a good program and they’re always competitive,” Stieren said. “Getting a win over a good program like that is something that will give our girls a lot of confidence.”

The Wildcats tied things at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning before Auburn scored three times in the second. The Bulldogs used several errors to put together a two-out rally.

Stieren said Cass athletes remained upbeat despite the early deficit. She said their attitudes helped the team finish ahead on the scoreboard by the end of the game.

“We got behind early, but the girls kept on battling the whole way,” Stieren said. “They’re really positive with each other, and that’s something that’s huge for us. It made a difference tonight because they kept believing they could come back.”

Cass made it 4-3 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Emma Renner delivered a leadoff single and moved ahead on a single by Lauren Green and fielder’s choice by Hannah Bogatz. Piper Meisinger and Emory Trofholz then came through with a RBI groundout and RBI single to left field.

The Bulldogs built a 5-3 lead in the fifth before the Wildcats stormed ahead. Elizabeth Harvey reached base on an error with one out, and Megan Gissler singled and moved to second after a throw to the infield. Harvey scored on a single by Renner and Gissler crossed the plate on an infield error. Renner made it 6-5 after Bogatz lofted a RBI sacrifice fly to center.

Trofholz made her athleticism pay off for Cass in the sixth. She beat a throw to first on her infield single and moved to second on an infield grounder by Ella Aaberg. Trofholz advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on Gissler’s two-out drive to left field.

Renner then produced a key defensive play to start the seventh inning. Auburn’s Cailyn Erickson drove a deep fly ball to left field that would have been a double. Renner raced over from her spot in left and made a running catch for the out. Mallory Brinckerhoff slammed a home run in the next at-bat, but her solo shot only made it 7-6 instead of 7-7.

“Emma made a fantastic catch out there,” Stieren said. “That was huge, because they hit the home run right after that, so if there had been another runner on base the game would have been tied. She made a really great play.”

Auburn had the tying run on base with two outs, but Aaberg forced the Bulldogs into a soft infield grounder to end the night. She allowed just two earned runs and posted five strikeouts in her complete game. She struck out three Auburn batters in the final two innings. Aaberg tossed 122 pitches during the evening.

Renner spearheaded the team’s scoring attack with two singles, two runs and one RBI. Trofholz and Gissler each posted two singles, one run and one RBI, and Harvey scored twice after reaching base on one error, one fielder’s choice and one walk.

Lauren Green reached base on one single and one error, Meisinger tallied one single and one RBI and Aaberg had one single. Bogatz produced one RBI sacrifice fly and scored once after a fielder’s choice.

Auburn 130 010 1 – 6 8 3

Cass 100 231 x – 7 10 4