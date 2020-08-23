Wildcats win program opener

MILFORD – Members of the Cass Wildcats softball program got the new team off to a positive start Saturday at the Milford Quad.
The Wildcats competed against Wilber-Clatonia, Milford and Nebraska City during the season-opening event. The Conestoga and Louisville co-op won its first game in program history with a 13-4 victory over Wilber-Clatonia. Milford and Nebraska City edged the Wildcats in high-scoring games.
Cass 13, Wilber-Clatonia 4
The Wildcats began the morning with winning moments against Wilber-Clatonia. The team snapped a 2-2 tie with 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Lauren Votta paced the Wildcats with a pair of hits and four runs batted in. Morgan McAndrew collected two hits and Avery Heilig drove in three runs. Jennifer Katz and Mati Steckler each drew a pair of walks in the game.
Katz threw all four innings in the pitching circle. She limited the Wolverines to three hits and struck out nine batters.
Wilber-Clatonia 101 2 – 4 3 4
Cass 2011 x – 13 9 1
Milford 9, Cass 5
The Eagles and Wildcats both generated solid scoring attacks in the matchup. The Wildcats rallied from a 4-0 deficit with five runs in the top of the second inning. Milford tied the game in the bottom of the frame and posted four runs in the third. The game ended in the fifth inning due to time limits.
Heilig and MacKaylee Madsen helped the Wildcats with two hits apiece. Steckler drove in a pair of runs for the team.
Cass 050 00 – 5 9 0
Milford 414 0x – 9 4 0
Nebraska City 10, Cass 7
Nebraska City took advantage of walks and errors to edge the Wildcats in the day’s final game. The Pioneers went ahead 9-4 in the third inning and preserved the cushion after that.
Madsen, McAndrew and Katz highlighted the Cass offense. Madsen generated one single and three RBI, McAndrew posted one double, one run and two RBI and Katz tallied one triple, one single, two runs and two RBI.
Erin Stohlmann drew two walks, Votta had one single and one sacrifice and Heilig walked and scored once. Steckler scored twice after reaching on a single and hit-by-pitch. Katie Hillabrand singled and scored once and Megan Gissler delivered one single.
Cass 301 3 – 7 8 5
Nebraska City 252 1 – 10 2 1
