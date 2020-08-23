Wildcats win program opener

The Eagles and Wildcats both generated solid scoring attacks in the matchup. The Wildcats rallied from a 4-0 deficit with five runs in the top of the second inning. Milford tied the game in the bottom of the frame and posted four runs in the third. The game ended in the fifth inning due to time limits.

Heilig and MacKaylee Madsen helped the Wildcats with two hits apiece. Steckler drove in a pair of runs for the team.

Cass 050 00 – 5 9 0

Milford 414 0x – 9 4 0

Nebraska City 10, Cass 7

Nebraska City took advantage of walks and errors to edge the Wildcats in the day’s final game. The Pioneers went ahead 9-4 in the third inning and preserved the cushion after that.

Madsen, McAndrew and Katz highlighted the Cass offense. Madsen generated one single and three RBI, McAndrew posted one double, one run and two RBI and Katz tallied one triple, one single, two runs and two RBI.