Wilson captures silver medal at state meet

OMAHA – Raelyn Wilson showcased a beaming smile Saturday afternoon after finishing her decorated wrestling career with a state medal.

Wilson captured second place at 107 pounds in the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Action took place Friday and Saturday in front of thousands of wrestling fans in the arena seats.

Wilson earned a first-round bye by winning the district championship earlier in February. She showed why she was one of the top seeds with powerful performances in each of her first two matches.

Wilson squared off with Schuyler’s Hasley Salgado (22-10) in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon. She took Salgado down to the mat midway through the first period and registered a pin in 1:28.

The Weeping Water veteran repeated the performance against Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh (27-4) in Friday night’s semifinals. They battled for one minute before Wilson found an opening and brought Walsh to the mat. She collected her pin at the 1:38 mark.

Wilson appeared in the spotlight Saturday afternoon against undefeated opponent Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan. Pehrson (43-0) kept Wilson from getting many quality shots and posted a pin in 1:11 in the title match.

Wilson earned a state-level silver medal for the second straight year. She finished second at 109 pounds in a state tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association last winter.

Wilson’s effort this past weekend helped Weeping Water in the team race. The Indians tied for 13th place with 31 points. Sixty-five schools sent girls to the state tournament.

Wilson ended her senior campaign 39-5. She won conference and district titles and provided senior leadership to the Indians.

