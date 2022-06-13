Wilson, Chini take part in All-Star wrestling dual

GRAND ISLAND – Raelyn Wilson and Keaghon Chini pinned their names on Nebraska wrestling maps with their medal-winning work at state tournaments.

They were able to cap their high school wrestling careers in style Saturday in front of hundreds of people at Grand Island Northwest.

Wilson and Chini participated in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Dual at Grand Island Northwest. Many of the state’s top senior wrestlers took part in the dual, which featured girls and boys of various weight brackets and school classifications.

Wilson graduated from Weeping Water and Chini graduated from Conestoga this spring. Both Cass County wrestlers had their arms raised after winning their matches. Wilson pinned Natalia Ruiz of Schuyler and Chini defeated Carter King of Battle Creek by a 1-0 margin.

Jay Meneely of Millard South, Brett Mauler of York, Dan Lonowski of Adams Central, Adam Tranmer of Winnebago, Jordan Johnson of Beatrice, Caleb Franklin of Anselmo-Merna, Kim Harrill of Omaha Skutt and Kaelie Tomlin of West Point-Beemer were coaches in the All-Star Dual.

Wilson closed her high school career with a large number of accomplishments. She earned a silver medal at 109 pounds in the state tournament as a junior. She finished second in a statewide event sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.

The Weeping Water veteran repeated the feat this past winter at a state tournament sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association. She pinned Schuyler’s Hasley Salgado and Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh in the first period to reach the title bout. Undefeated Yutan wrestler Aubrie Pehrson captured the 107-pound title.

Wilson ended her senior year with a 39-5 mark. She won conference and district championships and played a key leadership role with the Indians. She helped the WWHS girls achieve many team accomplishments. Weeping Water tied for 13th place at the state tournament with 31 points.

Wilson earned multiple academic awards at Weeping Water and was on the Gold Honor Roll this past semester. She also participated in softball and the all-school musical during her time in high school.

Chini completed his high school career with multiple achievements. He qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore and finished his campaign 45-9. He returned to Omaha as a junior and earned a sixth-place medal at 126 pounds. He improved his season mark to 49-10 after his medal-winning run.

Chini earned a third-place medal at 126 pounds during his final trip to the state tournament. He won five matches against state opponents and completed his year 44-13. He pinned Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells in 3:59 in the third-place bout.

Chini earned a Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-State Award with his work in the classroom. He also represented Conestoga in football, track and field, concert band, marching band, quiz bowl and the CyberPatriot team.

