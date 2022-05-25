Wilson earns pair of state hurdles medals

OMAHA – Riley Wilson’s job description on the track has been to soar over hurdles as fast and flawless as possible.

He aced all of his job performance tests this past week at the state track and field meet.

The Elmwood-Murdock sophomore secured a pair of medals during action in the Class C State Meet. He pocketed a fourth-place medal in the 300-meter hurdles and took home a seventh-place award in the 110-meter hurdles. He ran the fastest times in Elmwood-Murdock history in both events during the weekend.

Wilson said Saturday afternoon that he was excited about qualifying for both state races. He said running at Omaha Burke Stadium as a freshman in 2021 was important for his performances in 2022.

“Coming here last year and not medaling really motivated me for this year,” Wilson said. “It made me want to push as hard as I could the whole year to get prepared for state. I wanted to get two of these shiny things, so it’s a really good feeling to have accomplished that.”

Wilson said he was more comfortable with the entire environment this year as well. He was familiar with the schedule of events at the state meet, which is different than the traditional schedule at regular-season meets. He also knew how to handle running in front of thousands of people on both days.

“Having the experience from being here last year made a huge difference,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t nearly as nervous this year as I was last year. I was able to keep my emotions in check and just concentrate on what was happening on the track, which helped a lot.”

Wilson started his state lineup on Friday with preliminary races. He placed eighth in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.86 seconds. He also advanced to the finals in the 300-meter race with a mark of 40.326.

Wilson became the school’s all-time leader in the 300-meter hurdles with his time. Andy Meyer (41.38, 2019) and Ryan Rikli (41.90, 1993) are the only other Elmwood-Murdock boys who have broken 43 seconds in the event.

Wilson registered his second school-best time of the weekend on Saturday afternoon in the 110-meter hurdles. He placed seventh in the race in 15.50 seconds. Rikli (15.40, 1993), Chadd Bornemeier (15.70, 1997) and Phillip Hohman (15.70, 2000) had previously been on top of Elmwood-Murdock’s leaderboard.

Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won the state title in 14.66 seconds. Bishop Neumann’s Kamdyn Swartz (14.75) and Superior’s Dane Miller (14.88) placed second and third.

Wilson capped his state meet with a fourth-place time of 40.68 in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles. Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger (39.83), Swartz (39.98) and Miller (40.58) claimed the top three spots.

Wilson was the East Central Nebraska Conference champion in both events this spring and won both races at the District C-1 Meet. He claimed 14 medals in hurdles races during the year. He captured eight additional medals in the 3,200-meter relay, 1,600-meter relay, high jump and 400 meters.

Wilson said everyone wearing Elmwood-Murdock uniforms appreciated the crowd of supporters in the bleachers both days. He said the close-knit nature of Elmwood-Murdock’s student body also helped him write major achievements on his hurdling resume.

“Everyone’s noticed that there’s been a big crowd cheering us on in the stands, and that kind of support is important for us,” Wilson said. “Our entire team has supported each other throughout the year too. Going to practice every day with them has been something I’ve really enjoyed. Knowing that other people have your back makes you want to do your best for them.”

