SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Louisville graduate Jamie Winkler played basketball on a national stage this week for Bellevue University.
Winkler appeared in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II National Tournament with Bellevue’s women’s basketball team on Thursday. The Bruins squared off with sixth-ranked Taylor University in the first-round contest. Taylor University stopped Bellevue 85-48 in the game.
Winkler scored two points and added two assists and one rebound for Bellevue in the national tournament matchup. Bellevue ended its season 23-10. The game took place at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
The Cass County native helped Bellevue reach the national tournament for the first time in program history. She started all 33 games and scored 327 points as a sophomore guard. She shot 35.4 percent from the floor and made 45 3-pointers during the campaign. Winkler also had 96 rebounds, 112 assists, 41 steals and four blocks.
Bellevue qualified for the NAIA Tournament by winning the North Star Athletic Association Tournament title in late February. The Bruins edged Mayville State 63-59 in the championship game. Winkler produced ten points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to help Bellevue claim its first league tournament trophy.
Winkler is majoring in business at Bellevue. She graduated from Louisville in 2017 as the class salutatorian and was a National Honor Society member. She finished her LHS basketball career with 1,037 points, 350 rebounds and 405 assists.