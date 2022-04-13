Winscot to join IWCC basketball program

PLATTSMOUTH – Kevin Winscot has delivered plenty of points for Plattsmouth’s basketball program during his time in the high school ranks.

He is planning to continue to sink baskets while wearing an Iowa Western Community College uniform next year.

The Plattsmouth senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play basketball at the Council Bluffs school. He began speaking with IWCC coaches six months ago and learned about the advantages of playing for the Reivers. He said the positive recruiting process made a difference in his decision to join IWCC’s team.

“It’s a great environment there,” Winscot said. “I’ve gotten to know the coaches and have a good relationship with them, and it’s a place where I can focus on my development as a basketball player. I’m looking forward to it.”

Winscot said he enjoys the sport because of the competitive energy that flows on the court. He has helped the Blue Devils on both ends of the floor during games.

“I love how you can get up and down the floor and be a part of something that’s fast-paced and fun,” Winscot said. “I love everything about basketball.”

Winscot became a member of the regular varsity rotation in his junior year. He appeared in 21 games for the Blue Devils and finished with 86 points, 51 rebounds, 16 assists, eight steals and six blocks.

Winscot became one of the team’s top players this past season. He scored 255 points and drained 32.8 percent of his 3-point attempts (45-of-137) on the court. He was also one of Plattsmouth’s best free-throw shooters. He made 61.5 percent of his foul shots (48-of-78) and sank several free throws at key moments in games.

Winscot hauled in 41 offensive and 95 defensive rebounds and chipped in 43 assists, 19 steals and ten blocks. He also drew a pair of charges on defense for the team.

Winscot has been on the PHS Honorable Mention List several times for his academic work. He has participated in football and basketball for the Blue Devils.

Winscot said he has good memories of sharing the court with his Plattsmouth teammates. He said that has made his time at PHS a positive experience.

“Getting to play with the guys here has been a lot of fun,” Winscot said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to play basketball here.”

