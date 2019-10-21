WILBER – Wilber-Clatonia used its size, strength and speed to pitch a shutout victory over Conestoga on Friday night.
The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 76-0 in a district football game. Wilber-Clatonia forced seven CHS turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns during the night. The team limited Conestoga to two first downs in the game.
“We weren’t able to get much going offensively, defensively or on special teams,” Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said. “Our boys continued to push for some positive yardage, but Wilber-Clatonia was too much for us. They are a really good team with some very talented players.”
Wilber-Clatonia (6-2) has defeated its last five opponents by a combined margin of 250-6. The Wolverines steamrolled Superior 54-7 in the season opener before falling to Sutton and Archbishop Bergan in close games. WCHS posted victories of 21-0, 49-0, 49-6 and 55-0 before meeting Conestoga.
Wilber-Clatonia scored eight times in the first half against Conestoga. The team posted six rushing touchdowns and threw twice for scores. Wilber-Clatonia started the third quarter with a 95-yard interception return and ran back two fumbles for touchdowns.
Owen Snipes posted five solo and two assisted tackles and Dillon Leffler made three solo stops for Conestoga. Hunter Thonen had two solo and two assisted tackles and Jaemes Plowman made two solo tackles. Snipes, Leffler and Jacob Dragon all made tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Conestoga (1-7) will finish the season Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Freeman (1-7). Clausen said the team is looking forward to playing in front of a supportive crowd at Cougar Stadium.
“Our boys know we have a big week coming up with our last 2019 game and another chance to defend our home field,” Clausen said. “I have no doubt we can get things turned around during practice this week.”
Conestoga 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wilber-Clatonia 28 27 21 0 – 76