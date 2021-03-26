Wooten to run for Bruins in college

Wooten’s work paid off in both team and individual ways during his senior season. He earned his first state medal with a tenth-place time of 16:57.35. He won the Wahoo Invite individual title and placed in the top eight spots at four additional meets.

Wooten helped the Blue Devils finish first, second or third in team standings at every meet they competed in during the 2020 campaign. PHS won titles at the Wahoo Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Syracuse Invite and Trailblazer Conference Meet and finished second at districts. The Blue Devils followed those successes with a third-place finish at the state meet.

Wooten competed in soccer during his first two years at PHS and switched to track in his junior year. The 2020 track and field season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will run in distance races for the Blue Devils at area meets this spring.

Christians said Wooten had already shown a promising work ethic. He said that would help him run on many successful roads during his time at Bellevue.

“This morning he was at a small road race that I direct and I love it when athletes make the most of those opportunities,” Christians said. “That shows me that he is totally engaged and wants to improve. He’s going to bring an excellent academic record to BU as he’ll be receiving a freshman academic award too.”

