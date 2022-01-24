Wrestlers take part in Weeping Water Invite

WEEPING WATER – Wrestlers from more than two dozen schools gathered at Weeping Water Activities Center on Saturday for the annual Weeping Water Invite.

Girls from 26 schools across the state took part in action during the morning and afternoon. Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water athletes competed in many matches throughout the day.

Louisville placed seventh in team standings with 61.5 points. Conestoga tied for 11th place with 55 points and Weeping Water captured 19th place with 28 points.

Kylee Plowman guided Conestoga with a second-place showing at 107 pounds. Plowman (31-5) pinned each of her first three opponents before running into Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan in the title match. Pehrson improved to 39-0 with a victory.

Emory Trofholz (126 pounds) and Morgan Hensch (132) added medals for the Cougars. Trofholz (23-7) won four times during the day and captured fourth place. Hensch (26-11) pocketed fifth place in her weight bracket.

Daysha Jones guided Louisville with a second-place medal at 152 pounds. She won her first two matches with a pin in 23 seconds and a 9-2 decision. She faced Bellevue East’s Jayda Parker (32-1) in the title match. Parker collected a pin over Jones (23-6) in the second period.

Payton Thiele (100 pounds), Catalina Jones (145) and Alyssa Thieman (165) added medals for the Lions. Thiele (19-5) collected four victories during her third-place run, and Catalina Jones (22-5) picked up a pair of victories in her fourth-place showing. Thieman (14-18) won twice and collected a sixth-place medal for Louisville.

Libby Sutton (132 pounds) and Taylor Miller (138) enjoyed medal-winning days for Weeping Water. Sutton (37-6) generated a third-place award with four victories at the tournament. Miller (12-23) gained a fifth-place medal at 138 pounds.

Pierce and West Point-Beemer ran away from the rest of the field in the team race. Pierce won the championship with 154 points and West Point-Beemer placed second with 124 points.

Team Results

Pierce 154, West Point-Beemer 124, Schuyler 96, Amherst 66, Millard South 66, Papillion-La Vista 63, Louisville 61.5, Winnebago 60, Bennington 58, Yutan 56, Conestoga 55, Fremont 55, Omaha Westside 50, Platteview 44, Bellevue East 43, Wahoo 39.5, Fairbury 38, Stanton 30, Weeping Water 28, Johnson County Central 23.5, Palmyra 19, Wisner-Pilger 10.5, Scribner-Snyder 9, Omaha Burke 7, Falls City 4, Malcolm 3

Conestoga Results

107 – Kylee Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Mel Ostrander (PLV) 1:20, pinned Jenah Jacobson (MSO) 2:22, pinned Michaela Bivainis (AMH) 1:04, pinned by Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) 0:36

126 – Emory Trofholz (4th)

Pinned Rahlonda Britt (OBR) 1:22, pinned by Brooklin Kuester (WPB) 1:34, won by medical forfeit over Sophia Scott (OBR), pinned Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) 2:23, pinned Kylie Sullivan (FRE) 3:39, pinned by Brooklin Kuester (WPB) 2:07

132 – Morgan Hensch (5th)

Dec. Libby Sutton (WW) 6-5 (OT), dec. by Maggie Painter (PRC) 6-4, pinned by Alekxa Olvera (SCH) 1:31, pinned Taylor Roach (AMH) 2:58

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (3rd)

Pinned Grace Frahm (MLC) 1:25, maj. dec. Sofia Blanco (FRE) 13-1, pinned by Jocelyn Prado (JCC) 3:45, pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC) 1:53, dec. Emily Hull (SSR) 9-5

145 – Breanna Smart

Pinned Stephanie Rodriquez (SCH) 2:59, pinned by Haylee Miller (PRC) 0:32, pinned by Naomi Sohriakoff (MSO) 2:45

145 – Catalina Jones (4th)

Pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 3:20, pinned by Saige Miserez (WPB), tech fall Naomi Sohriakoff (MSO) 18-1 (3:00), medical forfeit to Haylee Miller (PRC)

152 – Daysha Jones (2nd)

Pinned Candace Clausen (PRC) 0:23, dec. Ziomara Ruiz (WPB) 9-2, pinned by Jayda Parker (BVE) 3:05

165 – Alyssa Thieman (6th)

Pinned by Piper Zatechka (OWS) 0:49, pinned Arielle Perez (FRB) 0:28, pinned Kylieena McCartney (MSO) 0:37, pinned by Mariah Eckert (PRC) 1:51, tech fall by McKenna Slonecker (WSP) 15-0 (2:45)

Weeping Water Results

114 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Talia Astorino (PLV) 1:10, maj. dec. Janna Ramos Artiles (BEN) 10-2, pinned by Maddy Pineda (SCH) 4:10

132 – Libby Sutton (3rd)

Pinned Sophia Peterson (FRE) 0:19, dec. by Morgan Hensch (CHS) 6-5 (OT), pinned Nancy Lemus (WPB) 4:06, pinned Daleenna Bulanda (BVE) 4:59, dec. Taylor Roach (AMH) 7-1

138 – Taylor Miller (5th)

Pinned by Isabelle Skrdla (PRC) 1:20, pinned by Yvette Vargas (MSO) 3:08, pinned Kendall Bauer (BEN) 1:26

165 – Bridget Murdoch

Pinned by Mariah Eckert (PRC) 0:39, pinned by McKenna Slonecker (WSP) 0:55

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.