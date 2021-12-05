Wrestling teams open campaigns with duals

Three Cass County wrestling teams began their seasons this week with varsity duals on the mat.
Elkhorn 43, Conestoga 42
Conestoga traveled to Elkhorn on Thursday night for the first dual of the year. The teams ended the evening deadlocked at 42-42, but Elkhorn won the matchup after scoring one point on tiebreaker criteria.
Collin Dufault, Ethan Avidano, Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Malakai Jones and Calum Jeys posted points for the Cougars.
120 – Eric Sutton (ELK) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:39
126 – Collin Dufault (CHS) won by forfeit
132 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Gavin Ienn (ELK), 3:01
138 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Alden Mays (ELK), 1:40
145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Nolan Ienn (ELK), 1:58
152 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Weston Welch (ELK), 0:50
160 – Mikey Hart (ELK) pinned Kenny Adkins (CHS), 1:51
170 – Sean Stara (ELK) pinned Alonso Montes (CHS), 0:17
182 – Brody Schmielau (ELK) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 0:17
195 – Mason Villwok (ELK) won by forfeit
220 – Malakai Jones (CHS) pinned Cooper Schenck (ELK), 0:34
285 – D.J. Robinson-Long (ELK) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 2:39
106 – Gabby Ladehoff (ELK) pinned Asher Koehnen (CHS), 2:46
113 – Calum Jeys (CHS) pinned Dustin Vessar (ELK), 1:24
Louisville Triangular
Louisville athletes hosted Milford and Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday night in their first duals. The visiting schools each secured victories over the Lions.
Milford 72, Louisville 0
113 – Cooper Rea (MIL) won by forfeit
120 – Both open
126 – Conner Kohout (MIL) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 2:09
132 – Joey Kenning (MIL) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 2:20
138 – Eli Vondra (MIL) pinned Nik Sorensen (LOU), 1:12
145 – Hunter Dickinson (MIL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 2:23
152 – Jack Chapman (MIL) won by forfeit
160 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 1:15
170 – Christopher Scdoris (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:50
182 – Thomas Vance (MIL) won by forfeit
195 – Ethan Buchli (MIL) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 1:16
220 – Hunter Oborny (MIL) pinned Will Rose (LOU), 0:53
285 – Trey Lyon (MIL) won by forfeit
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Louisville 30
152 – Both open
160 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit
170 – Rylen Uhrich (LLHS) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 4:38
182 – Logan Lampe (LLHS) won by forfeit
195 – Tyson Warner (LOU) won by forfeit
220 – Will Rose (LOU) won by forfeit
285 – Jackson Masek (LLHS) won by forfeit
106 – Ethan VanderTop (LLHS) won by forfeit
113 – Quan Nguyen (LLHS) won by forfeit
120 – Both open
126 – Grant Wells (LLHS) won by forfeit
132 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit
138 – Nik Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit
145 – Keyden Uhrich (LLHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:45
Lexington 45, Plattsmouth 36
Plattsmouth traveled to Lexington on Friday night for the season-opening dual. Bryce Neuin, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins and Eli Michel secured victories for the team.
113 – Miles Gutierrez (LEX) won by forfeit
120 – Jayden Thorell (LEX) won by forfeit
126 – Daven Naylor (LEX) pinned Randy Morehead (PLT), 1:43
132 – Jackson Konrad (LEX) pinned Hayden Coleman (PLT), 0:42
138 – Christian Rodriguez (LEX) dec. Logan Wooten (PLT), 6-3
145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Jose Espinoza (LEX), 1:28
152 – Jason Hernandez (LEX) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 4:11
160 – Adrian Navarrete (LEX) won by forfeit
170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Jose Ramirez (LEX), 2:24
182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Cayden Gibbons (LEX), 0:38
195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Ismael Ayala (LEX), 4:38
220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Jesse Arevalo (LEX), 1:14
285 – Eli Michel (PLT) pinned Sebastian Dones (LEX), 3:28
106 – Daylen Naylor (LEX) won by forfeit
Extra 138 – Arturo Lopex (LEX) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 4:45