Wrestling teams open campaigns with duals

Three Cass County wrestling teams began their seasons this week with varsity duals on the mat.

Elkhorn 43, Conestoga 42

Conestoga traveled to Elkhorn on Thursday night for the first dual of the year. The teams ended the evening deadlocked at 42-42, but Elkhorn won the matchup after scoring one point on tiebreaker criteria.

Collin Dufault, Ethan Avidano, Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Malakai Jones and Calum Jeys posted points for the Cougars.

120 – Eric Sutton (ELK) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:39

126 – Collin Dufault (CHS) won by forfeit

132 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Gavin Ienn (ELK), 3:01

138 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Alden Mays (ELK), 1:40

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Nolan Ienn (ELK), 1:58

152 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Weston Welch (ELK), 0:50

160 – Mikey Hart (ELK) pinned Kenny Adkins (CHS), 1:51

170 – Sean Stara (ELK) pinned Alonso Montes (CHS), 0:17

182 – Brody Schmielau (ELK) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 0:17

195 – Mason Villwok (ELK) won by forfeit

220 – Malakai Jones (CHS) pinned Cooper Schenck (ELK), 0:34

285 – D.J. Robinson-Long (ELK) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 2:39

106 – Gabby Ladehoff (ELK) pinned Asher Koehnen (CHS), 2:46

113 – Calum Jeys (CHS) pinned Dustin Vessar (ELK), 1:24

Louisville Triangular

Louisville athletes hosted Milford and Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday night in their first duals. The visiting schools each secured victories over the Lions.

Milford 72, Louisville 0

113 – Cooper Rea (MIL) won by forfeit

120 – Both open

126 – Conner Kohout (MIL) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 2:09

132 – Joey Kenning (MIL) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 2:20

138 – Eli Vondra (MIL) pinned Nik Sorensen (LOU), 1:12

145 – Hunter Dickinson (MIL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 2:23

152 – Jack Chapman (MIL) won by forfeit

160 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 1:15

170 – Christopher Scdoris (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:50

182 – Thomas Vance (MIL) won by forfeit

195 – Ethan Buchli (MIL) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 1:16

220 – Hunter Oborny (MIL) pinned Will Rose (LOU), 0:53

285 – Trey Lyon (MIL) won by forfeit

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Louisville 30

152 – Both open

160 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

170 – Rylen Uhrich (LLHS) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 4:38

182 – Logan Lampe (LLHS) won by forfeit

195 – Tyson Warner (LOU) won by forfeit

220 – Will Rose (LOU) won by forfeit

285 – Jackson Masek (LLHS) won by forfeit

106 – Ethan VanderTop (LLHS) won by forfeit

113 – Quan Nguyen (LLHS) won by forfeit

120 – Both open

126 – Grant Wells (LLHS) won by forfeit

132 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Nik Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Keyden Uhrich (LLHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:45

Lexington 45, Plattsmouth 36

Plattsmouth traveled to Lexington on Friday night for the season-opening dual. Bryce Neuin, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins and Eli Michel secured victories for the team.

113 – Miles Gutierrez (LEX) won by forfeit

120 – Jayden Thorell (LEX) won by forfeit

126 – Daven Naylor (LEX) pinned Randy Morehead (PLT), 1:43

132 – Jackson Konrad (LEX) pinned Hayden Coleman (PLT), 0:42

138 – Christian Rodriguez (LEX) dec. Logan Wooten (PLT), 6-3

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Jose Espinoza (LEX), 1:28

152 – Jason Hernandez (LEX) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 4:11

160 – Adrian Navarrete (LEX) won by forfeit

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Jose Ramirez (LEX), 2:24

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Cayden Gibbons (LEX), 0:38

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Ismael Ayala (LEX), 4:38

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Jesse Arevalo (LEX), 1:14

285 – Eli Michel (PLT) pinned Sebastian Dones (LEX), 3:28

106 – Daylen Naylor (LEX) won by forfeit

Extra 138 – Arturo Lopex (LEX) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 4:45

