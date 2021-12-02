Wrestling teams set to pin opponents on mat

Girls and boys from Conestoga, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water will have chances to collect winning efforts in their wrestling matches during the new season.

Conestoga

Conestoga wrestlers are looking forward to the 2021-22 season with sets of optimistic eyeglasses.

The Cougars are planning to enjoy winning visions in both girls and boys matches. CHS head coach Troy Ruffner said both teams are eager to shine in their duals and tournaments during the winter.

“We’re going to be young this year with only one senior and a handful of juniors with varsity experience, but we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are going to help us,” Ruffner said. “If we continue to work hard I think we’re going to have a lot of success over the course of the season.”

Girls

Five athletes will form the school’s first girls wrestling team. Emory Trofholz, Destiny Epp, Angelina Flores, Morgan Hensch and Kylee Plowman will represent the Cougars on the mat. Ruffner said they have displayed a willingness to compete and work hard.

“It’s a learning experience from both the coaching and wrestling perspectives, but the girls are handling things fairly well,” Ruffner said. “Wrestling’s a tough sport, but the girls have shown that they have that toughness they’ll need out there. I think they’re going to do a good job.”

Boys

Conestoga will have two returning state qualifiers on the roster. Keaghon Chini finished sixth at 126 pounds and ended his junior campaign 49-10. Carter Plowman competed in three state matches at 138 pounds and finished his sophomore season 41-13.

Ruffner said there will be other Cougars who will boost the team as well. Gage Totilas won 21 matches at 195 pounds last season, and Asher Koehnen, Scott Dufault, Malakai Jones and Dallas Katzenstein all wrestled at the conference tournament. There will also be several newcomers who gained experience at the junior varsity level last year.

“Several guys were stuck behind really good wrestlers last season, and now they’re going to have their chance to fill those varsity roles this year,” Ruffner said. “I think they’re going to embrace those roles and do well. Making that transition from junior varsity to varsity can take some time, but these guys are going to make the most of their opportunities.”

Both Conestoga teams will open the season Dec. 4 at the Cougar Classic.

Conestoga Wrestling Fast Facts

Girls head coach: Troy Ruffner

Boys head coach: Troy Ruffner

Assistant coaches: Bobby Hogue, Rob Everett, Sean Trampe

Returning state qualifiers: Keaghon Chini (126 pounds), Carter Plowman (138 pounds)

Girls district assignment: The state has not yet finalized girls district assignments.

Boys district assignment: Class C, District 2 @ Oakland-Craig

Boys district teams: Central City, Clarkson-Leigh, Conestoga, Fairbury, Falls City, Logan View, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig, St. Paul, Sutton, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago

Twitter account: @stoga_wrestling

Louisville

Louisville athletes begin many of their practices by running laps around the edge of their training room to warm up.

The Lions would like to run circles around their competition on the mat this season as well.

Seven girls and 12 boys will take part in wrestling matches during the winter. They will represent Louisville at many duals and tournaments across the state. Rod Jones will serve as head girls coach and Nick Schmitt will be head coach of the boys team.

Girls

Bre Smart, Mya Stanley, Daysha Jones, Alyssa Thieman, Bella Kolvek, Payton Thiele and Catalina Jones will form the first girls wrestling team in LHS history. Rod Jones said he was pleased with the progress he has seen from the Lions.

“It’s been a good group to work with,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to what they can do. A lot of them have wrestled before in junior high, and they’ve come into this season really sharp and focused. They’re not going to be outmatched very often.”

Daysha Jones competed for the Lions last year and took part in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament. She wrestled twice at 154 pounds and finished her season 14-10. Rod Jones said she would make a difference for the Lions both in practices and matches.

“Daysha’s been a great leader for the younger girls,” Jones said. “She’s done a really nice job of being a good mentor to everyone else.”

Boys

The Lions will look to make good use of their positive participation numbers this year. Louisville will be able to fill a majority of weight classes at every event, and the larger roster size will create more competitive practice sessions. Schmitt said the Lions have already experienced those benefits during the preseason.

“I think we’ve looked good,” Schmitt said. “This is the most kids we’ve had out for wrestling in several years, so there’s been a lot of energy in the room. They’re picking things up and are doing a nice job.”

Nik Sorensen will be the team’s lone returning district qualifier. He advanced to the District C-3 Tournament last year at 126 pounds. He worked his way into the consolation semifinals before finishing his season 20-26.

Nick McCaul, Bryce McLain, Blake Dickey, Tyson Warner, Reed Toelle and Garron Bragg all picked up varsity experience last winter. Peyton Welsh, Cody Lutz, Charles Shera, Quincy Trent and Will Rose will join the Lions for the 2021-22 campaign.

Louisville Wrestling Fast Facts

Girls head coach: Rod Jones

Boys head coach: Nick Schmitt

Assistant coaches: Dylan Jones, Jake Neil, Megan Koczur

Girls district assignment: The state has not yet finalized girls district assignments.

Boys district assignment: Class C, District 3 @ Centennial

Boys district teams: Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Battle Creek, Centennial, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, David City, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, North Bend Central, Ponca, Quad County Northeast, Yutan

Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth wrestlers are preparing to swim in successful seas this winter when they battle opponents on area mats.

The Blue Devils will look to navigate their way into winning waters during girls and boys matches. Both teams will compete in many duals and tournaments across the state over the next three months. Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen said he is eager to see how both squads do during the campaign.

“I’m excited for the guys and girls,” Larsen said. “We’re going to bring a lot of experience back on the boys side, so the bar has definitely been raised in terms of our expectations and what we want to see this season. The girls are coming into their first season with a lot of intensity and focus, so it’s been a nice way to begin the year.”

Girls

The Blue Devils will have 11 athletes who will be part of the inaugural girls wrestling program. Sandra Selby, Gracie Stonner, Wynter Hansen, Zoey Barber, Rebekah Fountain, Ava Thornton, Kyleigh Willett, Ava Nolde, Christina Backer, Josey Freel and Amber Nanke will participate in the first year of the newly-sanctioned sport.

“I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen from the girls,” Larsen said. “They’re eager to jump into this with both feet and find out what they need to work on in their first few matches. They want to learn and get better, and they’ve shown that they’re willing to put in the hard work it takes to do that. It’s been a great start.”

Boys

Plattsmouth will field a veteran roster throughout the winter. The team will have five returning state qualifiers and multiple other students who have competed in varsity matches. Larsen said the Blue Devils have taken full advantage of that wrestling knowledge during the preseason.

“A lot of these guys are at the point in their careers where they know what it takes to be successful,” Larsen said. “Our job is to give them as many opportunities to grow and learn as we can. These guys want to get better every day they come to practice, which is why things have gone well. It’s been a good group to work with.”

Josh Colgrove and Cameron Aughenbaugh each earned state medals last season. Colgrove finished second at 160 pounds and ended the year 32-6. Aughenbaugh captured a sixth-place medal at 170 pounds and finished 24-14.

Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Josh Adkins (152) and Caleb Adkins (182) all have goals of returning to state mats. Nielsen ended his season 25-15, Josh Adkins went 25-11 and Caleb Adkins posted a 19-17 mark.

Hayden Coleman, Chance Larsen, Bryce Neuin and Parker Aughenbaugh joined their teammates at the Trailblazer Conference Meet last year. They will give Plattsmouth varsity experience at lightweight and middleweight divisions.

Plattsmouth Wrestling Fast Facts

Girls head coach: Curtis Larsen

Boys head coach: Curtis Larsen

Assistant coaches: Jerrod Nielsen, Mike Knust, Dominic Cherek, Gage Orton, Andrew Nielsen

Returning state qualifiers: Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Josh Adkins (152 pounds), Josh Colgrove (160 pounds), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170 pounds), Caleb Adkins (182 pounds)

Girls district assignment: The state has not yet finalized girls district assignments.

Boys district assignment: Class B, District 2 @ Aurora

Boys district teams: Ashland-Greenwood, Aurora, Bennington, Boys Town, Columbus Scotus, DC West/Omaha Concordia, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Elkhorn North, Fort Calhoun, Grand Island Northwest, Plattsmouth, Ralston

Twitter account: @PHSbluewrestlin

Weeping Water

Weeping Water wrestlers want to make history in a number of ways on local, district and state mats this season.

The WWHS girls and boys will venture into the 2021-22 campaign with a bright outlook. The Indians will have nine girls and 11 boys on the wrestling rosters during the winter. This will allow the teams to fill many of the weight classes at duals and tournaments.

Jeremy Strong will be head coach of the girls team and Mike Barrett will lead the boys team. Charlie Cover, Hoyt Kraeger and Addy Strong will serve as assistant coaches for the Indians.

Girls

The Indians will enter their historic season with eyes on major prizes. Nebraska School Activities Association representatives voted to make girls wrestling a state-sanctioned sport beginning this winter. Females have taken part in Weeping Water’s wrestling program for many years, which could give the Indians a head start on their competition.

Strong said he is optimistic about the possibilities for the year. Weeping Water earned sixth place in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament last winter. Five point-scoring members from that squad are back in singlets this season.

“Things are going really well,” Strong said. “There’s always a learning curve when you start the season, so it will take a while to figure some things out, but these girls are eager to learn and work hard.

“We’ve told them that what happens in December doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. We want to be our best when February rolls around. If they stay the course then I think they can do some really big things at the end of the season.”

Raelyn Wilson and Riley Hohn will be two of Weeping Water’s top returners. Wilson earned second place at 109 pounds at last year’s state tournament. She finished her season 18-3. Hohn also captured a state medal with a sixth-place finish at 103 pounds. She ended the campaign 20-10.

Kayla Regler, Dakota Reiman and Libby Sutton will also be experienced wrestlers. All three Indians won state tournament matches last season. They will help lead first-year wrestlers Taylor Miller, Sammi Burch and Bridget Murdoch on the mat.

Boys

The Weeping Water boys will return three members of last year’s roster. Brennan DeMike, Tyler Essary and Matt Cover will guide a group of newcomers at area events.

Essary advanced to the district tournament last year at 160 pounds. He reached the consolation semifinals before finishing his season 24-10. DeMike won matches for Weeping Water at both 182 and 195 pounds last winter, and Cover helped the Indians at 132 pounds during the regular season.

Cole Essary, Jameson Sumibcay, Austin Patton, Myles Dowling, Jaden Nutter, Lukas Gage, Hunter Mortimer and Brayden Harms will join the team. They will help the Indians at multiple weight classes.

Weeping Water Wrestling Fast Facts

Head girls coach: Jeremy Strong

Head boys coach: Mike Barrett

Assistant coaches: Charlie Cover, Hoyt Kraeger, Addy Strong

Girls district assignment: The state has not yet finalized girls district assignments.

Boys district assignment: District D-2 @ Pleasanton

District teams: Cedar Bluffs, Dorchester, Franklin, Freeman, Friend, Fullerton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, High Plains Community, Kenesaw, Meridian, Nebraska Christian, Neligh-Oakdale, Pleasanton, Sandhills/Thedford, Shelby-Rising City, Southern, Summerland, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Twin Loup, Weeping Water, Winside

Twitter account: @WWwrestling15

