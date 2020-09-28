WWHS athletes play in Louisville tournament

LOUISVILLE – Weeping Water students secured one victory Saturday during their trip to the annual Louisville Invite.
The Indians played three matches in the Louisville Elementary School gym. Weeping Water fell to Auburn and Omaha Mercy and defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot during the day.
Auburn 2, Weeping Water 0
Auburn stopped the Indians 25-17, 25-14 in the first-round matchup. The Bulldogs finished 45-of-49 serving and collected a .274 team hitting percentage. Desire Mowery blasted nine kills and Olivia Swanson added eight kills for AHS.
Karley Ridge highlighted Weeping Water’s offense with five kills. She added one solo block and two digs during the match. Addi Bickford produced seven assists and six digs and Sammi Burch collected four kills. Burch also went 8-of-8 serving with one ace.
Lexi Mogensen made five kills, two aces and one kill for the Indians. Reagan Aronson tallied one kill and six digs and Sam Hammons scooped up five digs. Abby Meeske had two digs and one ace, Riley Hohn posted one assist and Emily Ridge saw court time.
Omaha Mercy 2, Weeping Water 0
Omaha Mercy captured a 25-20, 25-12 triumph in the consolation bracket. Karina Rief and Ellie Dougherty led Omaha Mercy’s offense with five kills apiece. The Monarchs went 46-of-50 at the service line with seven aces.
Burch boosted Weeping Water’s scoring attack with three kills. Mogensen collected one kill, one ace and three digs, and Bickford contributed four assists, two digs, two kills and one ace. Karley Ridge chipped in one kill, one solo block, one assist and eight digs.
Aronson made six digs and one kill and Meeske posted one kill and one solo block. Hammons made three digs, Hohn secured two digs and Emily Ridge saw court time.
Weeping Water 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
Weeping Water ended the day on a happy note with a 25-15, 25-22 victory. The Indians produced 14 kills and seven aces in the match and had a .217 team hitting percentage.
Karley Ridge went 10-of-11 serving with three aces. She also had four kills, one solo block and five digs. Meeske helped Weeping Water from the service line with a 12-of-12 effort. She produced one ace, two kills and one dig for the team. Bickford also had a successful match with three aces, one kill, one solo block, three digs and 11 assists.
Burch produced three kills and Mogensen made six digs, two assists and two kills. Aronson went 8-of-8 at the line and made two kills and five digs, and Hammons ended the match with four digs. Hohn made one dig and Emily Ridge appeared on the court.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!