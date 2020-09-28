WWHS athletes play in Louisville tournament

Burch boosted Weeping Water’s scoring attack with three kills. Mogensen collected one kill, one ace and three digs, and Bickford contributed four assists, two digs, two kills and one ace. Karley Ridge chipped in one kill, one solo block, one assist and eight digs.

Aronson made six digs and one kill and Meeske posted one kill and one solo block. Hammons made three digs, Hohn secured two digs and Emily Ridge saw court time.

Weeping Water 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0

Weeping Water ended the day on a happy note with a 25-15, 25-22 victory. The Indians produced 14 kills and seven aces in the match and had a .217 team hitting percentage.

Karley Ridge went 10-of-11 serving with three aces. She also had four kills, one solo block and five digs. Meeske helped Weeping Water from the service line with a 12-of-12 effort. She produced one ace, two kills and one dig for the team. Bickford also had a successful match with three aces, one kill, one solo block, three digs and 11 assists.

Burch produced three kills and Mogensen made six digs, two assists and two kills. Aronson went 8-of-8 at the line and made two kills and five digs, and Hammons ended the match with four digs. Hohn made one dig and Emily Ridge appeared on the court.

