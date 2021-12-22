WWHS boys pick up victory over Pawnee City

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys celebrated in their locker room Tuesday night after producing festive plays on the court against Pawnee City.

WWHS defeated Pawnee City 58-32 at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians jumped out to a 20-4 lead and maintained the double-digit gap the rest of the way.

Weeping Water head coach Matt Mortimer said he was pleased with the team’s effort. The Indians made multiple hustle plays on defense to shut down Pawnee City’s scoring attack. They also took care of the basketball by giving up just seven turnovers.

“We played much better tonight,” Mortimer said. “We were able to keep our turnovers down, and that had been a big issue for us, so I was pleased to see the way the guys limited those. We also played with a lot of poise and energy. This team’s been through a lot of adversity already this year, so I’m very proud of the way the guys responded in this game.”

Weeping Water (1-3) sprinted away from Pawnee City (1-7) in the opening quarter. Ethan Essary and Michael Zeeb sank baskets in the first two minutes, and Hayden Nash’s assist to Carter Mogensen in the paint made it 17-4. Hunter Mortimer then made a steal and tossed an assist to Essary for a basket with less than 25 seconds to play in the period.

Five consecutive points by Riggs Wilson created a 25-10 gap early in the second quarter. Essary then banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the halftime score 32-17.

Consecutive drives from Essary allowed Weeping Water to build a 43-22 lead with 1:22 to go in the third quarter. Mortimer continued the team’s momentum with a stepback 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter. Essary then made several steals in the final eight minutes to help Weeping Water surpass the 50-point plateau.

Mortimer said the team’s positive attitude paid dividends on both sides of the court. Weeping Water found open looks on both the perimeter and interior with quality passes during the evening. WWHS defenders made 18 steals, blocked two shots and drew one charge in the contest.

“The biggest thing is to play hard, and this team does that,” Mortimer said. “When they’re in the game they go and do their jobs with a lot of energy. All of the kids did that tonight, which is why I see good things in the future for this team. They want to get better and are willing to work for it.”

Essary (23 points) and Mogensen (13) each scored in double figures for Weeping Water. Essary chipped in five steals and two rebounds and Mogensen tallied eight boards and two blocks.

Mortimer drew one charge and posted six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Nash contributed seven points and four rebounds and Zeeb collected two points, two steals and three boards.

Wilson scored five points and added one steal, one rebound and two assists. Gus McGill grabbed one rebound, Logan Tummons scored two points and Jaden Brack and Ethan Sabala each saw court time.

Mortimer said he feels the team’s roster will continue to create festive moments on the court in future games.

“I know we have the athletes, because you don’t go 10-0 in football without having some good players. Now it’s just a matter of continuing to trust the process,” Mortimer said. “This team is going to continue to better.”

Pawnee City 4 13 7 8 – 32

Weeping Water 20 12 16 10 – 58

Weeping Water (58)

Nash 7, Essary 23, Mortimer 6, Mogensen 13, Zeeb 2, Wilson 5, Brack 0, Sabala 0, McGill 0, Tummons 2.

Southern 82, Weeping Water 38

Southern controlled the flow of Monday night’s game for all four quarters. The Raiders (4-2) scored more than 60 points for the fourth time this year. The team’s only losses have been in regulation to Tri County and overtime to Johnson County Central.

Southern 18 19 26 19 – 82

Weeping Water 10 12 10 6 – 38

