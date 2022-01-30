WWHS boys wrestle at Central Valley Invite

GREELEY – Weeping Water athletes traveled to the middle part of the state Friday morning and afternoon for the Central Valley Invite.
The WWHS boys placed 15th in the wrestling tournament with 34 points. Mullen (166 points) and Tri County (141.5) claimed the top two spots in team standings.
Brayden Harms highlighted Weeping Water’s trip with a fourth-place medal at 182 pounds. Harms (19-19) picked up two pins at the tournament. Matt Cover (145 pounds) and Brennan DeMike (195) each reached the consolation semifinals of their weight brackets.
Team Results
Mullen 166, Tri County 141.5, Summerland 106, Wood River 92.5, Shelby-Rising City 81, Neligh-Oakdale 79, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77.5, Cambridge 74, High Plains Community 70, Overton 69, Anselmo-Merna 64, Palmer 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 41, Elgin Public/Pope John 37, Weeping Water 34, Central Valley 33, South Loup 31, Fullerton 28, Riverside 20, Hi-Line 14, Niobrara/Verdigre 4
Weeping Water Results
106 – Caelen Wipf
Pinned Clayton Scoville (SEM) 4:21, pinned by Angel Rodriguez (CMB) 0:43, pinned by Jhett Trejo (WDR) 0:41
113 – Myles Dowling
Pinned by Kaedean Schwarting (EPPJ) 0:28, pinned by Carter Haesler (MUL) 0:41, pinned by Clark Padrnos (SEM) 2:32, pinned by Austin Kennicut (OVT) 0:28
126 – James Dean
Pinned by C.J. Quandt (SLP) 1:32, pinned by Kegan Payne (NLO) 0:54
145 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Grady Belt (SRC) 1:19, pinned Dylon Parks (EPPJ) 1:44, pinned Axel Escalante-Lopez (GICC) 2:52, maj. dec. by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 12-1
152 – Cole Essary
Tech fall by Dylan Ancheta (WDR) 15-0 (2:00), pinned by Ibrahim Castillo (TRI) 2:37
170 – Keegan McDonald
Pinned by Sean Simonson (MUL) 2:40, pinned Zander Warner (WDR) 0:50, pinned by Jadeyn Kohn (HLN) 2:50
182 – Brayden Harms (4th)
Pinned Braden Roberson (WDR) 1:32, pinned by Julien Grindle (CMB) 0:36, pinned Joshua Henry (OVT) 2:38, pinned by Jurgen Baker (TRI) 0:24
195 – Brennan DeMike
Pinned by Rio Remund (SLP) 1:48, pinned Hunter Borges (GICC) 2:31, pinned by Collin Vrbka (SRC) 2:23