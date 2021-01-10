 Skip to main content
WWHS competes in Tri County Duals
Weeping Water wrestling

DeWITT – Weeping Water wrestlers faced multiple opponents on Friday during the annual Tri County Duals.

The Indians battled five schools throughout the day at the tournament. Weeping Water defeated Meridian and fell to Tri County, Republic County, Centura and Auburn.

Nolan Blevins led the Indians with a 5-0 mark in his matches. He collected victories at both 145 and 152 pounds for the team. He posted three pins, one technical fall and one victory by forfeit.

Weeping Water will host the Weeping Water Invite on Friday, Jan. 15. Action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians will welcome athletes from 15 other schools at the tournament.

Tri County 48, Weeping Water 33

113 – Colton Placek (TRI) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:52

120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

138 – Drew Garrison (TRI) won by forfeit

145 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Grant Lewandowski (TRI), 1:24

160 – Jack Hopkins (TRI) won by forfeit

170 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Kanin Baker (TRI), 6-0

182 – Jurgen Baker (TRI) won by forfeit

195 – Brandon Beeson (TRI) won by forfeit

220 – James Kerns (TRI) won by forfeit

285 – Toby Ambrose (TRI) won by forfeit

106 – Lucas Lewandowski (TRI) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 2:40

Republic County 48, Weeping Water 27

120 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Kaleb Talkington (RPC) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 0:42

138 – Jonathan Dyke (RPC) won by forfeit

145 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Gunnar Couture (RPC), 2:49

152 – Garrett Siemsen (RPC) won by forfeit

160 – Carson Simmons (RPC) won by forfeit

170 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Ryan Beavers (RPC), 5-2

182 – Both open

195 – Bryan Baxter (RPC) won by forfeit

220 – Quintin Beeson (RPC) won by forfeit

285 – Dallas Buss (RPC) won by forfeit

106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) won by forfeit

113 – A.J. Polansky (RPC) won by forfeit

Centura 48, Weeping Water 12

106 – Masilia Arndt (CEN) won by injury default over McKenzie Regler (WW), 2:00

113 – Westin Bonsack (CEN) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 0:37

120 – Jeremiah Arndt (CEN) won by forfeit

126 – Ayden Berney (CEN) won by forfeit

132 – Gavin Anderson (CEN) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 2:23

138 – McLain Adams (CEN) won by forfeit

145 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Noah Melgoza (CEN), 1:24

152 – Quentin Morris (CEN) won by forfeit

160 – Jack Sokol (CEN) won by forfeit

170 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit

182 – Both open

195 – Both open

220 – Both open

285 – Both open

Auburn 42, Weeping Water 35

132 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

138 – Tye Ommert (AUB) won by forfeit

145 – Kenny Adkins (AUB) won by forfeit

152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) tech fall Brad Hall (AUB), 21-5

160 – Isiah Katzenstein (AUB) won by forfeit

170 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Cassius Cotton (AUB), 0:57

182 – Both open

195 – Wyatt Rowell (AUB) won by forfeit

220 – Daryl Wheeldon (AUB) won by forfeit

285 – Trent Hall (AUB) won by forfeit

106 – Ashley Cappen (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Triston Perry (AUB) won by forfeit

Weeping Water 36, Meridian 18

138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Nolan Blevins (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Both open

160 – Wyatt Scheets (MER) won by forfeit

170 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Edward Haverluck (MER), 1:40

182 – Both open

195 – Both open

220 – Both open

285 – Both open

106 – Ashley Cappen (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Jackson Huls (MER) won by forfeit

132 – Lane Barton (MER) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 2:48

