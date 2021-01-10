WWHS competes in Tri County Duals

DeWITT – Weeping Water wrestlers faced multiple opponents on Friday during the annual Tri County Duals.

The Indians battled five schools throughout the day at the tournament. Weeping Water defeated Meridian and fell to Tri County, Republic County, Centura and Auburn.

Nolan Blevins led the Indians with a 5-0 mark in his matches. He collected victories at both 145 and 152 pounds for the team. He posted three pins, one technical fall and one victory by forfeit.

Weeping Water will host the Weeping Water Invite on Friday, Jan. 15. Action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians will welcome athletes from 15 other schools at the tournament.

Tri County 48, Weeping Water 33

113 – Colton Placek (TRI) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:52

120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

138 – Drew Garrison (TRI) won by forfeit

145 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit