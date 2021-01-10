WWHS competes in Tri County Duals

DeWITT – Weeping Water wrestlers faced multiple opponents on Friday during the annual Tri County Duals.
The Indians battled five schools throughout the day at the tournament. Weeping Water defeated Meridian and fell to Tri County, Republic County, Centura and Auburn.
Nolan Blevins led the Indians with a 5-0 mark in his matches. He collected victories at both 145 and 152 pounds for the team. He posted three pins, one technical fall and one victory by forfeit.
Weeping Water will host the Weeping Water Invite on Friday, Jan. 15. Action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians will welcome athletes from 15 other schools at the tournament.
Tri County 48, Weeping Water 33
113 – Colton Placek (TRI) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:52
120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
138 – Drew Garrison (TRI) won by forfeit
145 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Grant Lewandowski (TRI), 1:24
160 – Jack Hopkins (TRI) won by forfeit
170 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Kanin Baker (TRI), 6-0
182 – Jurgen Baker (TRI) won by forfeit
195 – Brandon Beeson (TRI) won by forfeit
220 – James Kerns (TRI) won by forfeit
285 – Toby Ambrose (TRI) won by forfeit
106 – Lucas Lewandowski (TRI) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 2:40
Republic County 48, Weeping Water 27
120 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Kaleb Talkington (RPC) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 0:42
138 – Jonathan Dyke (RPC) won by forfeit
145 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Gunnar Couture (RPC), 2:49
152 – Garrett Siemsen (RPC) won by forfeit
160 – Carson Simmons (RPC) won by forfeit
170 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Ryan Beavers (RPC), 5-2
182 – Both open
195 – Bryan Baxter (RPC) won by forfeit
220 – Quintin Beeson (RPC) won by forfeit
285 – Dallas Buss (RPC) won by forfeit
106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) won by forfeit
113 – A.J. Polansky (RPC) won by forfeit
Centura 48, Weeping Water 12
106 – Masilia Arndt (CEN) won by injury default over McKenzie Regler (WW), 2:00
113 – Westin Bonsack (CEN) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 0:37
120 – Jeremiah Arndt (CEN) won by forfeit
126 – Ayden Berney (CEN) won by forfeit
132 – Gavin Anderson (CEN) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 2:23
138 – McLain Adams (CEN) won by forfeit
145 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Noah Melgoza (CEN), 1:24
152 – Quentin Morris (CEN) won by forfeit
160 – Jack Sokol (CEN) won by forfeit
170 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit
182 – Both open
195 – Both open
220 – Both open
285 – Both open
Auburn 42, Weeping Water 35
132 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
138 – Tye Ommert (AUB) won by forfeit
145 – Kenny Adkins (AUB) won by forfeit
152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) tech fall Brad Hall (AUB), 21-5
160 – Isiah Katzenstein (AUB) won by forfeit
170 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Cassius Cotton (AUB), 0:57
182 – Both open
195 – Wyatt Rowell (AUB) won by forfeit
220 – Daryl Wheeldon (AUB) won by forfeit
285 – Trent Hall (AUB) won by forfeit
106 – Ashley Cappen (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit
120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Triston Perry (AUB) won by forfeit
Weeping Water 36, Meridian 18
138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Nolan Blevins (WW) won by forfeit
152 – Both open
160 – Wyatt Scheets (MER) won by forfeit
170 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Edward Haverluck (MER), 1:40
182 – Both open
195 – Both open
220 – Both open
285 – Both open
106 – Ashley Cappen (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit
120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Jackson Huls (MER) won by forfeit
132 – Lane Barton (MER) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 2:48