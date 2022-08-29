WWHS faces Panthers in first game of season

PALMYRA – Palmyra used a strong passing attack to pocket a home victory over Weeping Water on Friday night.

The Panthers stopped Weeping Water 51-34 in the first football game of the season for both teams. Palmyra pulled away from the Indians in the third quarter. The team scored 24 points in the period to take a 45-28 lead.

Palmyra quarterback Drew Erhart connected with Hunter Pope on touchdown passes of 20 and 29 yards to help PHS go up 13-12 in the first quarter. Erhart then found Jacson Dillon on a 51-yard passing play for the only touchdown of the second period.

Weeping Water pulled within 29-20 early in the third quarter, but Erhart manufactured a pair of consecutive touchdown passes. He completed a 70-yard strike to Dillon and a 25-yard throw to Zach Fitzpatrick to make it 45-20. Dillon’s interception return in the fourth quarter created a 51-28 gap.

Weeping Water gained 15 first downs and played a disciplined game with just one penalty. Palmyra pounced on two fumbles and made two interceptions to keep Weeping Water from finishing potential scoring drives.

Individual statistics were not available for either team. Weeping Water will resume the season Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Johnson-Brock.

Weeping Water 12 0 16 6 – 34

Palmyra 13 8 24 6 – 51