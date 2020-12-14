WWHS girls play Wolves on court

ELKHORN – A strong start by Elkhorn North helped the Wolves withstand Weeping Water’s scoring attack Saturday afternoon.
Elkhorn North burst out to a 12-2 lead and went on to win the matchup 62-40. The Wolves relied on their deep lineup to secure the victory. EKN used nine players in the first half and had 12 girls appear in the game.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians were eager to catch the Wolves by surprise in the opening quarter. They entered the game confident they could match Elkhorn North point for point on the scoreboard.
“We wanted to jump ahead of them right away with a good start on offense, and unfortunately it was the other way around,” Haveman said. “They forced us to try to play catch-up right away, and it’s tough to do that against a good team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year because they have talent at every spot on the floor, so falling behind early made a big difference in how it turned out.”
An offensive rebound and putback by Jami Twomey kept Weeping Water within 4-2 early in the game, but Elkhorn North soon moved away from the Indians. The team built a 16-4 lead late in the first period and maintained a 23-11 edge midway through the second quarter.
A layup by Reba Wilson and a 3-pointer from Kiera Brack sliced the gap to 29-20 with 2:05 to go. The Wolves regained momentum just before the break. Britt Prince made two free throws and Molly Bruggeman sank a short jumper to re-establish a double-digit gap.
Weeping Water remained in contention after Grace Cave found Wilson on an inbounds play to make it 44-32. Prince then took over the game for the Wolves. The freshman, who has scholarship offers from both Creighton and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, scored 13 points in the final seven minutes. She ended the day with 30 points and eight rebounds.
Cave generated 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block for Weeping Water. Wilson collected eight points, two boards and one steal, and Reagan Aronson chipped in three points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Karley Ridge tallied seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Twomey posted five points and two rebounds and Brack had three points, two rebounds and one assist. Sam Hammons scored two points, Ciera Dieter made one steal and Emily Ridge grabbed two rebounds. Lauren Harms, Lexi Mogensen, Brooklyn Rathe, Ella Cave and Natania French saw court time.
Haveman said the Indians would benefit from their trip to Elkhorn North.
“We came in here hoping to learn a lot about ourselves, and I think we were able to do that,” Haveman said. “They exposed some things that we need to work on, so we’re going to be a stronger team after coming here.
“We’re going to dive into this film and take a hard look at what we did right and what we need to correct. I think this is going to be really good for us in the long run.”
Weeping Water 7 13 10 10 – 40
Elkhorn North 18 15 11 16 – 62
Weeping Water (40)
Aronson 1-6 0-0 3, Twomey 2-6 0-0 5, G. Cave 4-17 3-8 12, K. Ridge 3-9 0-4 7, Wilson 4-5 0-1 8, Brack 1-1 0-0 3, Mogensen 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Harms 0-0 0-0 0, Dieter 0-0 0-0 0, E. Cave 0-2 0-0 0, Hammons 0-0 2-2 2, E. Ridge 0-0 0-2 0, French 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 5-17 40.
Elkhorn North (62)
Prince 10-16 8-10 30, Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Nadgwick 2-4 1-2 5, R. Palmer 4-7 0-0 8, Bruggeman 4-7 1-4 9, Gragert 0-1 0-2 0, Stodden 1-1 0-0 2, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Heaney 2-5 0-0 4, Backora 0-0 0-0 0, M. Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Pribnow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 12-20 62.
