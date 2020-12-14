WWHS girls play Wolves on court

Weeping Water remained in contention after Grace Cave found Wilson on an inbounds play to make it 44-32. Prince then took over the game for the Wolves. The freshman, who has scholarship offers from both Creighton and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, scored 13 points in the final seven minutes. She ended the day with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Cave generated 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block for Weeping Water. Wilson collected eight points, two boards and one steal, and Reagan Aronson chipped in three points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Karley Ridge tallied seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Twomey posted five points and two rebounds and Brack had three points, two rebounds and one assist. Sam Hammons scored two points, Ciera Dieter made one steal and Emily Ridge grabbed two rebounds. Lauren Harms, Lexi Mogensen, Brooklyn Rathe, Ella Cave and Natania French saw court time.

Haveman said the Indians would benefit from their trip to Elkhorn North.

“We came in here hoping to learn a lot about ourselves, and I think we were able to do that,” Haveman said. “They exposed some things that we need to work on, so we’re going to be a stronger team after coming here.