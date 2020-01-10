LINCOLN – The Weeping Water girls created diamonds on the basketball court Thursday night with a sparkling performance against Ashland-Greenwood.
The Indians unearthed a cache of 3-point gemstones in a 61-47 victory. Weeping Water sank ten treys in the game and made 19 total field goals. The Indians swished 33.9 percent of their shots from the floor.
Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett highlighted the sapphire-like shooting with big games from the perimeter. Cave went 8-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-5 at the foul line in her 27-point night. She went 6-of-11 from 3-point range and added five assists, four rebounds, three blocks, three steals and four pass deflections.
Barrett generated a double-double performance of 25 points and 15 rebounds. She hauled in eight offensive and seven defensive boards and drained a trio of 3-pointers. She added six steals, four assists and one pass deflection.
Weeping Water (10-1) and Ashland-Greenwood (5-6) traveled to Nebraska Wesleyan University for the showdown. The Indians flew out to a 27-13 lead after one quarter and went up 37-25 at the break. WWHS added 21 points in the third quarter to clinch the victory.
Weeping Water ended Ashland-Greenwood’s recent three-game winning streak. The Bluejays had won four of their last five games and had claimed double-digit victories over Falls City, Nebraska City and Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
The Indians also maintained their scalding offense against AGHS. Weeping Water reached the 60-point mark for the seventh time this season. The team posted 11 assists during the evening and had 14 offensive rebounds.
Bailee Nissen helped the Indians with two points and three rebounds. Reba Wilson tallied four points and one pass deflection, and Reagan Aronson generated three points, three steals, one assist, one rebound and one pass deflection.
Jamison Twomey had three pass deflections and one steal for Weeping Water. Karley Ridge pocketed two rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Kelsi Vogler and Lauren Wehrbein both hauled in one rebound. Brooklyn Rathe, Kiera Brack and Natania French all played defensive minutes for the squad.
Winter weather caused Friday night’s game between Weeping Water and Conestoga to be postponed to Monday, Jan. 20. The Indians will host the Cougars for a doubleheader. The junior varsity game will start at 5:30 p.m. and varsity action will begin at approximately 7 p.m.
Weeping Water will travel to Johnson-Brock on Saturday afternoon. The varsity game will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Weeping Water 27 10 21 3 – 61
Ashland-Greenwood 13 12 16 6 – 47
Weeping Water (61)
Aronson 1-8 0-0 3, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Barrett 8-22 6-11 25, Cave 8-15 5-5 27, Nissen 0-1 2-2 2, Twomey 0-5 0-4 0, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Ridge 0-2 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 13-22 61.
Ashland-Greenwood (47)
Keith 0-0 0-0 0, Libal 5-11 2-2 13, vonRentzell 2-6 0-1 4, Ray 1-2 3-4 5, Craven 3-6 1-2 8, Bergsten 5-10 1-1 11, Tonjes 0-0 0-0 0, Edmisten 1-5 2-3 4, Hatzenbuehler 1-4 0-0 2, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 9-13 47.