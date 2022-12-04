WWHS girls win matches at Friday Night Fracas

WEST POINT – Four Weeping Water girls began their wrestling campaigns against opponents from three dozen schools on Friday.

The Indians traveled to West Point-Beemer for the Friday Night Fracas. Weeping Water placed 20th in team standings with 44 points. Thirty-six teams from Nebraska and Iowa took part in the tournament.

Libby Sutton and Sammi Burch each earned medals for Weeping Water. Sutton produced two pins and one decision during her second-place run at 140 pounds. Burch pocketed two pins in her third-place result at 145 pounds.

South Sioux City scored 221 points to run away with the team title. Southeast Polk (166) and Millard South (141) finished second and third.

Weeping Water will host Louisville and Johnson County Central in a 6 p.m. triangular Thursday, Dec. 8. The team will return to West Point-Beemer on Dec. 10 for the West Point-Beemer Invite. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Team Results

South Sioux City 221, Southeast Polk 166, Millard South 141, Adams Central 135, Omaha Marian 124, Omaha Central 119, Omaha North 111.50, Crete 106, Nebraska City 103, West Point-Beemer 96, Millard North 84, Stanton 78, Elkhorn 73, Lincoln East 69, York 69, Waverly 66, Seward 54, Lincoln Northwest 51, Lincoln High 48, Weeping Water 44, Fairbury 38, Bellevue East 36, Omaha Buena Vista 35, Southwest Iowa 33, Bancroft-Rosalie 32, Quad County 31, Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Bryan 23, Winside 20, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 19, Malcolm 19, Dorchester 18, Oakland-Craig 18, Wakefield 16, Wisner-Pilger 14, Cedar Bluffs 0

Weeping Water Results

115 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Addison Bundy (MSO) 5:52, pinned by Cloe Mandel (WPB) 0:57

135 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Selena Zamora (SSC) 0:48, pinned Savanna Wright-Brase (LSW) 1:22, pinned by Isabella Manning (WSP) 0:23

140 – Libby Sutton (2nd)

Pinned Ashlyn Coreas (OCN) 1:51, pinned Evelyn Venegas (LDNE) 3:17, dec. Clara Sapienza (SWI) 3-2 (ultimate tiebreaker), pinned by Yvette Vargas (MSO) 4:17

145 – Sammi Burch (3rd)

Pinned Andey Allgood (NCY) 4:10, pinned by Le Nelson (CRT) 1:06, pinned Alexis Steele (SEP) 0:59