WWHS plays in Falls City Invite

Weeping Water plugged its offense into a high-voltage outlet against Syracuse. The Indians scored nine times in the opening inning and tacked on four runs in the next frame.

Wright generated a big day for the Indians with a five-RBI performance. She collected one triple, one single and two runs during the game.

Houston also highlighted Weeping Water’s time at the plate. She blasted one home run, one double and one single and posted three RBI and two runs.

Brack reached base three times on one double, one single and one walk. She scored twice and drove in one run. Brooklyn Rathe tallied one double, one single, two RBI and one run, and Ella Cave drew one walk and reached once on an error. She scored twice and had one RBI.

Josie Cave pocketed one single and one run, Harms posted one single and Jillian Rathe had two walks and two runs. Harrah walked and scored once in her time at the plate.

Ella Cave showcased her skills in the field with two defensive assists. Harrah and Harms each produced one defensive assist for the Indians.

Brack and Ella Cave each pitched in the game. Brack allowed two hits and one run with three strikeouts in two innings. Cave allowed two hits in her inning of work. She needed just ten pitches to retire the side.