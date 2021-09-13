WWHS plays in Falls City Invite

FALLS CITY – Weeping Water students produced smiles in the dugout on Saturday by winning a pair of games at the Falls City Invite.
The Indians finished the tournament with a 2-1 mark. The team rebounded from a first-round setback to Auburn by collecting victories over Southern/Diller-Odell and Syracuse. Weeping Water improved to 7-8 on the year.
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 2
Auburn erased an early 2-0 deficit with 12 consecutive runs. The Bulldogs went ahead 6-2 in the second inning and added three runs in each of the next two frames. Leah Grant led the team’s offense with three hits and four runs batted in.
Keatyn Harrah guided Weeping Water’s offense with one double, one single, one run scored and one RBI. Kiera Brack collected one single, one hit-by-pitch and one run and Josie Cave, Treva Wright and Jillian Rathe each posted one single.
Brooklyn Rathe walked once and Lauren Harms reached base on an error. Brack and Cave each stole one base for the Indians.
Weeping Water 200 0 – 2 6 3
Auburn 063 3 – 12 15 1
Weeping Water 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Weeping Water used a patient approach at the plate to stop Southern/Diller-Odell. The Indians drew nine walks in the game.
Weeping Water went ahead 4-0 in the second inning before Southern/Diller-Odell tied the score in the fourth. The Indians claimed the victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Harms helped Weeping Water with one double, two walks and three RBI. Houston drew three walks and scored twice, and Brooklyn Rathe produced one double, one single, one run and one RBI.
Brack walked twice, was struck once by a pitch and crossed the plate twice. Harrah had one single, one walk, one run and one RBI, and Wright delivered two singles and one run in the victory. Jillian Rathe and Josie Cave each had one sacrifice bunt and Taylor Miller and Ella Cave both had one plate appearance.
Harms and Houston each made two defensive assists and Harrah had one defensive assist. Brack struck out ten batters in her time in the circle. She allowed just one earned run and two hits in her 93-pitch performance.
S/D-O 000 400 – 4 2 1
Weeping Water 130 003 – 7 6 4
Weeping Water 13, Syracuse 1
Weeping Water plugged its offense into a high-voltage outlet against Syracuse. The Indians scored nine times in the opening inning and tacked on four runs in the next frame.
Wright generated a big day for the Indians with a five-RBI performance. She collected one triple, one single and two runs during the game.
Houston also highlighted Weeping Water’s time at the plate. She blasted one home run, one double and one single and posted three RBI and two runs.
Brack reached base three times on one double, one single and one walk. She scored twice and drove in one run. Brooklyn Rathe tallied one double, one single, two RBI and one run, and Ella Cave drew one walk and reached once on an error. She scored twice and had one RBI.
Josie Cave pocketed one single and one run, Harms posted one single and Jillian Rathe had two walks and two runs. Harrah walked and scored once in her time at the plate.
Ella Cave showcased her skills in the field with two defensive assists. Harrah and Harms each produced one defensive assist for the Indians.
Brack and Ella Cave each pitched in the game. Brack allowed two hits and one run with three strikeouts in two innings. Cave allowed two hits in her inning of work. She needed just ten pitches to retire the side.
Weeping Water 940 – 13 11 0