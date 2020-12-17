 Skip to main content
WWHS wrestlers sweep pair of schools at home
Weeping Water wrestling

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers enjoyed winning feelings Tuesday night with a pair of victories over league opponents.

The Indians hosted Freeman and Palmyra in a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center. Freeman and Weeping Water kicked off the event and Freeman and Palmyra battled in the evening’s second dual. Weeping Water athletes took part in Parents Night activities before finishing action against Palmyra.

Brennan DeMike, Riley Hohn, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Matt Cover and Tyler Essary scored for the Indians against Freeman. They helped Weeping Water win the dual 36-33.

McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins and DeMike posted points in the Palmyra dual. WWHS claimed a 40-24 triumph over the Panthers.

Weeping Water will compete in the Fairbury Girls Invite today at 5:30 p.m. The Indians will travel to Stanton for a 7 p.m. dual on Friday. Weeping Water was able to find a replacement after its originally-scheduled dual against Osmond was cancelled.

The team will remain in northeast Nebraska on Saturday for the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Weeping Water 36, Freeman 33

220 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Wesley Havelka (FRE) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 1:04

120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Both open

138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Judd Alberts (FRE) won by forfeit

152 – Taylor Carnell (FRE) won by forfeit

160 – Brody Dickinson (FRE) dec. Nolan Blevins (WW), 11-4

170 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Gabe Goes (FRE), 0:59

182 – Trevor Parde (FRE) won by forfeit

195 – Brett Hemminger (FRE) won by forfeit

Weeping Water 40, Palmyra 24

106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Alissa Baker (PLY), 0:57

126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Jonathan Glantz (PLY) won by forfeit

138 – Michael Gehring (PLY) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 0:57

145 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Both open

160 – Nolan Blevins (WW) maj. dec. Dedrick Dowding (PLY), 15-7

170 – Jarin Pope (PLY) pinned Tyler Essary (WW), 1:34

182 – Both open

195 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

220 – Micheal Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

Exhibition 126: Liz Harder (WW) pinned Alissa Baker (PLY), 0:15

