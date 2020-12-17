WWHS wrestlers sweep pair of schools at home

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers enjoyed winning feelings Tuesday night with a pair of victories over league opponents.
The Indians hosted Freeman and Palmyra in a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center. Freeman and Weeping Water kicked off the event and Freeman and Palmyra battled in the evening’s second dual. Weeping Water athletes took part in Parents Night activities before finishing action against Palmyra.
Brennan DeMike, Riley Hohn, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Matt Cover and Tyler Essary scored for the Indians against Freeman. They helped Weeping Water win the dual 36-33.
McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins and DeMike posted points in the Palmyra dual. WWHS claimed a 40-24 triumph over the Panthers.
Weeping Water will compete in the Fairbury Girls Invite today at 5:30 p.m. The Indians will travel to Stanton for a 7 p.m. dual on Friday. Weeping Water was able to find a replacement after its originally-scheduled dual against Osmond was cancelled.
The team will remain in northeast Nebraska on Saturday for the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Weeping Water 36, Freeman 33
220 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Both open
106 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Wesley Havelka (FRE) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 1:04
120 – Makayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Both open
138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Judd Alberts (FRE) won by forfeit
152 – Taylor Carnell (FRE) won by forfeit
160 – Brody Dickinson (FRE) dec. Nolan Blevins (WW), 11-4
170 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Gabe Goes (FRE), 0:59
182 – Trevor Parde (FRE) won by forfeit
195 – Brett Hemminger (FRE) won by forfeit
Weeping Water 40, Palmyra 24
106 – McKenzie Regler (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit
120 – Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Alissa Baker (PLY), 0:57
126 – Liz Harder (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Jonathan Glantz (PLY) won by forfeit
138 – Michael Gehring (PLY) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 0:57
145 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
152 – Both open
160 – Nolan Blevins (WW) maj. dec. Dedrick Dowding (PLY), 15-7
170 – Jarin Pope (PLY) pinned Tyler Essary (WW), 1:34
182 – Both open
195 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Micheal Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) won by forfeit
285 – Both open
Exhibition 126: Liz Harder (WW) pinned Alissa Baker (PLY), 0:15
