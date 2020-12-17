WWHS wrestlers sweep pair of schools at home

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers enjoyed winning feelings Tuesday night with a pair of victories over league opponents.

The Indians hosted Freeman and Palmyra in a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center. Freeman and Weeping Water kicked off the event and Freeman and Palmyra battled in the evening’s second dual. Weeping Water athletes took part in Parents Night activities before finishing action against Palmyra.

Brennan DeMike, Riley Hohn, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Matt Cover and Tyler Essary scored for the Indians against Freeman. They helped Weeping Water win the dual 36-33.

McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins and DeMike posted points in the Palmyra dual. WWHS claimed a 40-24 triumph over the Panthers.

Weeping Water will compete in the Fairbury Girls Invite today at 5:30 p.m. The Indians will travel to Stanton for a 7 p.m. dual on Friday. Weeping Water was able to find a replacement after its originally-scheduled dual against Osmond was cancelled.

The team will remain in northeast Nebraska on Saturday for the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.