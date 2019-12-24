ELGIN – Weeping Water wrestlers wrapped a winning Christmas present under the program’s tree on Saturday with a successful performance in northeast Nebraska.
The Indians tied for second place in the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite with 105 points. Weeping Water competed against 20 other teams in the tournament. The event featured many returning state qualifiers. Tournament organizers offered both girls and boys divisions for athletes.
Riley Hohn, Makayla Regler and Raelyn Wilson all posted points for Weeping Water in the girls division. Hohn won the 106-pound weight class and Regler earned a silver medal in the same bracket. Wilson claimed the 120-pound title for the Indians.
Jason Burch, Trenton Baier, Marcus Cave and Nolan Blevins all secured medals for WWHS in the boys division. Burch improved his season mark to 14-2 with a championship at 160 pounds. He collected two pins and two decisions during the day.
Baier (220 pounds) and Cave (285) both won titles in the upper weights. Baier improved to 6-2 with a pair of pins and Cave improved to 13-2 with four victories. He defeated Arcadia-Loup City’s Jakob Jerabek 1-0 for first place. It was a rematch of last season’s state semifinal contest.
Blevins finished second at 132 pounds. Palmer’s Ruger Reimers edged Blevins 1-0 in the championship match. Reimers captured third place at 126 pounds at last season’s state meet.
Team Results
Plainview 194.5, Weeping Water 105, Twin Loup 105, Palmer 94, Twin River 86.5, Arcadia-Loup City 79, Pender 49.5, Nebraska Christian 49, Central Valley 48, Summerland 47, Fullerton 46, North Central 42, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39, Kenesaw 39, Meridian 38, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 37, Pleasanton 36, Quad County Northeast 34, West Holt 24, Elgin Public/Pope John 19, Riverside 0
Weeping Water Girls Division Results
106 – Riley Hohn (1st)
Pinned Abby White (PLV) 1:34, pinned Makayla Regler (WW) 2:48
106 – Makayla Regler (2nd)
Pinned Abby White (PLV) 1:24, pinned by Riley Hohn (WW) 2:48
120 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)
Pinned Morgan Erhardt (SUM) 2:16, pinned Cassandra Brown (PEN) 0:28
Weeping Water Boys Division Results
106 – Lukas Gage
You have free articles remaining.
Pinned by Keegan Strohl (TWL) 3:03, dec, Matthew Ferris (PEN) 9-5, dec. Tristan Olson (TWL) 14-13, pinned by Ashton Johnson (TWR) 0:35
126 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Chase Hofmeister (PEN) 1:34, pinned by Kyler Mosel (PLV) 2:05
132 – Nolan Blevins (2nd)
Maj. dec. Trevor Kuehn (KEN) 19-6, dec. Keagan Mosel (PLV) 8-3, dec. by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 1-0
145 – Tyler Essary
Pinned by Jaegher Ogden (WSH) 1:16, pinned James Kester (SUM) 3:43, pinned by Ayden Stewart (PLV) 2:31
160 – Jason Burch (1st)
Pinned Ajay Gubbels (QCN) 0:26, pinned Stone Swantek (NCH) 1:25, dec. Kade Bottorf (TWL) 6-2, dec. Matt Christensen (PLV) 6-2
170 – Kole Brack
Pinned Leonardo Guzman (PLM) 1:32, dec. by Benjamin Slaymaker (WSH) 10-3, pinned Brandon Sensenig (RVS) 0:56, pinned Levi Jackson (QCN) 3:55, dec. by Sean Duffy (KEN) 9-2
182 – Langdon Kohn
Pinned by Colby Wathor (QCN) 2:57, pinned by Lucas Hammer (PLV) 0:44
220 – Trenton Baier (1st)
Pinned Liam Heil (ALC) 1:19, pinned C.J. Pickrel (FUL) 1:32
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned George Fraher (GACC) 0:50, pinned Colton Sanderson (PEN) 1:02, dec. Jakob Jerabek (ALC) 1-0