Yost to continue playing soccer at UNK

CONESTOGA – Jameson Yost is planning to create indoor masterpieces as an interior designer in her future career.

She is looking forward to designing a successful soccer career in Kearney over the next four years as well.

The Conestoga senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play soccer at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The Lopers are NCAA Division II members and play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Yost said she was excited about having an opportunity to continue playing soccer. She said a recent trip to the Kearney campus convinced her that UNK was the right choice.

“I really liked the campus and the way that everyone supported each other there,” Yost said. “It was just like being here at school, which was something that was important to me. Having that kind of family atmosphere makes everything better.”

Yost has played soccer for more than a dozen years and has become one of Conestoga’s most dangerous goal-scorers. She said she enjoyed the game for many reasons.

“I love everything about it,” Yost said. “Getting to play the game is a lot of fun. I like being able to score goals, and I love being able to win. I’ve been playing soccer since I was four years old, so it’s something that’s been a big part of my life for a long time.”

Nebraska soccer teams were unable to step onto the field in Yost’s freshman season because of the coronavirus pandemic. She burst onto the local scene as a sophomore by scoring 15 goals in Conestoga’s 13 matches. She posted two game-winning goals and added five assists in her 875 minutes on the pitch.

Yost continued to fill key roles for the Cougars as a junior. She generated ten goals and five assists during her 910 minutes on the field. She produced one game-winning goal and led Conestoga with 54 shots. She also filled in as a backup goalkeeper for 68 minutes.

Yost said being able to share the field with her friends has led to many positive memories at Cougar Stadium.

“I love our team,” Yost said. “I’ve been playing soccer with a lot of my friends since I was little, and it’s been so much fun to get to grow up with them.”

Yost has earned academic honors at Conestoga and participates in basketball, soccer, dance and National Honor Society. She has helped the CHS dance team win state championships and was a member of this past fall’s Homecoming Court.