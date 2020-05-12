Youth baseball, softball teams to hold summer games

LINCOLN – Cass County youth sports teams will be allowed to play ball this summer after state leaders approved the reopening of specific activities Monday afternoon.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Matthew Blomstedt announced the measures at the governor’s daily coronavirus press briefing. Youth baseball and softball teams will be able to begin practicing June 1 and playing games June 18. Schools will also be able to open their weight rooms for use by students June 1. They must follow the same guidelines currently attached to fitness centers, gymnasiums, health clubs and health spas in Nebraska.
Ricketts and Blomstedt said they felt it was appropriate to begin allowing a limited number of youth activities. There will be numerous guidelines and rules that teams, coaches and fans must follow in order to have practices and games.
“We have been receiving a lot of questions about youth sports,” Ricketts said. “We want to encourage people to take advantage of the outdoors with appropriately socially-distanced exercise.”
“We’re exploring what’s safe and what works best for team sports,” Blomstedt said. “As we restart baseball and softball, we expect to learn best practices for mitigating the spread of the virus that we can apply to other sports.”
The announcement will not affect the current Directed Health Measure for Cass County. No extracurricular activities for youth or adults will be allowed through the end of May. This includes any practice, training or group exercise program organized by a coach of a sports team. All public, private and parochial school districts in the state must operate without students in their buildings through May 30.
The new guidelines for youth sports will only apply to team activities. Individual sports such as golf and tennis are not prohibited under the Directed Health Measure. Participants must still practice social distancing guidelines for those activities.
Schools will be permitted to open their weight rooms for use June 1. They must follow all guidelines for social distancing and ensure there is a minimum distance of six feet between people inside the facility. They must have ten or fewer people in the weight room at one time and must clean equipment with sanitizer on a frequent basis.
Practices for youth baseball and softball may start June 1. Players will not be able to enter dugouts and should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible. Players must bring their own water, sports drink or food to consume during and after practice. Parents must either remain in their cars at the diamond or come to the field only for drop-off and pick-up purposes.
Games can begin June 18. Coaches and players must follow all of the same guidelines as practices. There will be many additional rules for fans, coaches and students to follow during games.
Fan attendance will be limited to only household members of the players on each of the teams. Fans will not be allowed to use bleachers to watch games. They must either bring their own chairs or stand. They will not be allowed to either sit or stand in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.
Players will be allowed to sit in dugouts during games, but they must follow social distancing standards. Ricketts and Blomstedt said coaches should use bleachers located between their dugout and home plate to spread out players as much as possible.
Fans for upcoming games must remain in their cars during player warmups. They will be allowed to come to the diamond once the team they are there to watch enters the dugout area.
When games end, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout area. Coaches will not be allowed to lead post-game talks at the field. All fans and players must leave the field and return to their cars immediately after the game. Postgame handshakes will be prohibited.
Teams that are playing in the next ballgame must remain in their designated warmup area until the prior team has finished sanitizing the dugout. Coaches must also sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and game.
Concession stands will not be permitted to be open before, during or after games. Restrooms must be cleaned and sanitized regularly while players and fans are at the facility.
Ricketts and Blomstedt said violation of these rules may mean a team will be prohibited from practicing or playing games the rest of the summer. Baseball and softball are the only team sports mentioned in the guidelines.
Ricketts and Blomstedt said they will provide future guidelines for other sports when state health officials determine it is safe to compete in those sports. Those activities would include sports such as track and field, volleyball, football, basketball, wrestling, soccer and cross country.
