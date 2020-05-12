Youth baseball, softball teams to hold summer games

Fan attendance will be limited to only household members of the players on each of the teams. Fans will not be allowed to use bleachers to watch games. They must either bring their own chairs or stand. They will not be allowed to either sit or stand in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.

Players will be allowed to sit in dugouts during games, but they must follow social distancing standards. Ricketts and Blomstedt said coaches should use bleachers located between their dugout and home plate to spread out players as much as possible.

Fans for upcoming games must remain in their cars during player warmups. They will be allowed to come to the diamond once the team they are there to watch enters the dugout area.

When games end, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout area. Coaches will not be allowed to lead post-game talks at the field. All fans and players must leave the field and return to their cars immediately after the game. Postgame handshakes will be prohibited.

Teams that are playing in the next ballgame must remain in their designated warmup area until the prior team has finished sanitizing the dugout. Coaches must also sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and game.