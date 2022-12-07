Zimmerman to compete for UNK track and field program

CONESTOGA – Haven Zimmerman has raised the bar to a standard of excellence in her academic, athletic and community pursuits.

She is planning to soar to even greater heights during her time at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The Conestoga senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to join the UNK track and field program. Zimmerman has become one of the best high jumpers in Conestoga history and has won multiple medals in the event. She said she was excited about having a chance to continue her athletic career for the Lopers.

“I love everything about high jump,” Zimmerman said. “I started it in seventh grade and it’s something I’ve really enjoyed. It’s been fun getting to be with my teammates and coaches, because even though high jump’s an individual thing, you get to be part of a team too.”

Conestoga track and field coach Chad Schmeckpeper said Zimmerman exemplified the team’s core values of “Rise Above,” “Better Together” and “Pursuit of Excellence.” He said her work ethic and positive character have helped her throughout her high school career.

“Haven’s won awards for every one of those phrases,” Schmeckpeper said. “She’s been an extremely important part of this team.”

Zimmerman and Kayla Colgrove are the only two Cougars in the past decade to have cleared five feet in the high jump. Zimmerman pocketed five feet at both the Louisville Invite and Cougar Invite and set a personal-best mark of 5-3 at the Auburn Invite. She won championships for her efforts at all three meets.

Zimmerman said it is fun being in a sport where improvements can be measured and tracked throughout the year.

“It’s very rewarding to see the progress you make from the beginning of the season to the end,” Zimmerman said. “That’s something I like. You can see if you’re getting better every time you’re out there.”

Zimmerman has also been one of Conestoga’s top athletes in other events. She won three medals in the 200 meters last season and helped the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams pocket awards. Zimmerman, Piper Isham, Emory Trofholz and Elizabeth Harvey came close to running the fastest 400 relay time in school history with a 53.52 at last year’s district meet.

Zimmerman has earned numerous awards for her work in the classroom. She has appeared on the CHS Honor Roll multiple times for achieving all A’s on her report card. She is planning to study psychology at UNK.

Zimmerman is also involved in many sports and groups at Conestoga. She takes part in basketball, track and field, cheerleading, mock trial, National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. She has helped the CHS cheer team win state awards and has held leadership positions in her activities.

Schmeckpeper said Zimmerman has raised the bar for both herself and her classmates with her positive attitude. He said that willingness to give her best in every activity will help her soar to winning heights throughout life.

“When you talk about being in pursuit of excellence, that’s something that describes Haven perfectly,” Schmeckpeper said. “I’m truly proud of her. I know she’s going to do well at UNK.”