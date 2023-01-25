Chamber seeking Citizen of the Year nominees

The banquet also will feature the announcement of the 2023 Citizen of the Year. As in the past, Chamber officials are looking for someone who lives in Tekamah or the surrounding area and who contributes to and enriches the Tekamah community in a positive way. This individual can be an entrepreneur, a volunteer, an employee, a caretaker, etc. Applications need to be returned by Feb. 5 to either tekamahchamber@gmail.com or PO Box 231 Tekamah, NE 68061. The application includes the name of the nominee and the reasons behind nominating that person, as well as the name and phone number of the person making the nomination. A form is available at the Chamber’s Facebook page.