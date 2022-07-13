Charles Duane King

Charles Duane “Pug” King was born to Charlie and Kate (Miles) King on August 28, 1934, in Tekamah, Nebraska.

He passed from this world to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2022, at Josie Harper Hospice in Omaha, Nebraska, after a brief illness.

He grew up in Tekamah and graduated from high school in 1952. He also graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1960.

He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard as a radio operator during his four-year stint.

On June 6, 1959, he was married to Judith Baker in Tekamah. They lived in Tekamah; Fort Dodge, Iowa; Humboldt, Iowa; Stromsburg, Nebraska; Lincoln; and finally Omaha. They cherished 63 years together while enjoying traveling and many family gatherings.

Chuck worked most of his career in the insurance brokerage business. He also worked for Hallmark and Tekseed. He was known for his outgoing and relational personality.

Chuck was a man of great faith and told many about his love for Jesus. He was a devoted husband, father, papa, and great-papa. He attended many family activities to support and encourage. He enjoyed fishing and teaching his grandchildren to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Judy, of Omaha; two sons and daughters-in-law and one daughter and son-in-law, Mark and Jean King of Omaha, Scott and Patti King of Ashland and Kendra and Jonathan Davidson of Valley; One brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Vicki King of South Carolina; 9 grandchildren and their spouses; 2 step-grandchildren and their spouses; and 5 great grandchildren.

Celebration of life service will be held at City Light West, Omaha on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

The family suggests that memorials be given to City Light Church in honor of Chuck King.