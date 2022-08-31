Chatt Center program recounts World War II and the Holocaust

A Newsweek poll in 2020 suggested that fewer than half of the adult population in the United States know how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust or how Hitler’s nationalist Nazi party came to power in Germany ahead of World War II.

A Sept. 12 program at Chatt Senior Center hopes to reduce that number.

The center is sponsoring a program, “Kind Nebraskans,” created by Charlotte and Kevin Endorf, in conjunction with Humanities Nebraska.

The public is invited to attend the free program, scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

Kind Nebraskans tells the story of five Nebraskans who experienced, at different levels, the effects of pre-and post-war events. It was created through countless hours of research and interviews.

Kind Nebraskans is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists. They make presentations on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation, according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska.

Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

More information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, is available at the Humanities Nebraska Web site: www.humanitiesnebraska.org and clicking on the Speakers tab; or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508; by phone at 402-474-2131; fax 402-474-4852; or via e-mail to: info@humanitiesnebraska.org.