Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

The Farmers Market Coupons are in. To be eligible for the program, you must be 60 or older and have an income at or below 185 percent of the poverty guidelines (single $25,142; double 33,874). One set per household only. Please call me if you are interested; 402-374-2570. If you have called, I do have you on the list. I have a few left so get your name in if you would like to get them. A lot of you are asking when the Norfolk truck will be here, and I have no clue. Have not seen them anywhere yet. I would think before too long they will be in town.

The ice machine is ordered, still waiting on the info for the cabinet and countertop. Hope to have more info for you in the next week or two. This is taking much longer than expected. It will get done. Starting to come together a little more all the time.

We have four more new bookshelves in the library, and it looks good. Thank you to Ed Brenneis for putting them together for us. Reta Meyer has been really busy getting the books all moved around. Come and check it out. We are getting a lot of books donated to us, so thank you to all. Doing a little more rearranging back there to make it nicer.

Starting Aug. 3 at 3 p.m., Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health will be offering a Stepping On class. Please call 402-529-3839 if you would like to register for the class.

If there is anyone that may be interested in helping out at the center a couple days a week with cleaning and watering plants, please give me a call or come in to pick up an application; 402-374-2570.

Take care and hope to see you at the center.