Hi, everyone. I hope you are all doing well and enjoying the sun!

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

We had a great February birthday party. We served 108 meals that day. There was good music by Julie Couch. I hope that all of you had a good time. There were a lot of birthdays this month, so to those of you that could not make it, happy birthday!

In March, we will be having a 50th anniversary for the Chatt Center. We will be having an open house and serving brunch on March 19. We will fill you in with more details later. I hope you will stop by and see what we have to offer everyone here. It’s a great place to get a good meal and have fun.

Memorials

Harry and Linda Bisanz, Marjorie Sheets, Reta Meyer gave in memory of Ione Lipps.

Joe and Shirley Schock, Marjorie Sheets gave in memory of Pete Robertson.

Phyllis Adden, Marjorie Kohler, Neil and Debbie Dun gave in memory of Doris Ferdon.

Bev Corbin gave in memory of Charles Corbin, Danna Pickell, Debra Beck, Patricia Jo Pickell, Willie Wentz.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering Ione and others.